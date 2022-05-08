Striking ways to give your home a refreshing new look this spring

Be it external or internal- The season of Spring calls for rejuvenation! And what’s a better step than renovating your cold house (exteriors) to transform the inner you? The bright summery season is already here and after all those lacklustre winter months, this is the best time to spruce up your home with bold and energetic colours to let the flow of oomph in. We understand that remodelling a home can be extremely painful and therefore we suggest you only redo certain parts and that too in bits to embrace the hints of spring in your abode. If you got an itch to give a spring makeover to your dwelling but are still unsure how to drape the hints of pop colour, then here we bring you some easy-peasy ways to introduce spring inside your home.

Light fabric bold coloured curtains

Bold colours but with lighter fabrics are the perfect way to go during the summer season. Throw away heavy faux, furs or knitted blankets or swap them with airy fabrics like cotton or linen. This not only gives you a sigh of relief during the summer season but tweaks the look of your space and makes it more chic and sophisticated. Moreover, always opt for natural bold colours to change the vibes and affix an energetic flow to your space. Not only does it adds up to your feels but it also makes every nook and corner of your home bigger and brighter.

Printed colourful rugs

Printed and colourful rugs are a sure-fire way to incorporate that cosy boho feels into an environment. Big prints are in trend these days and they also give a visual treat to the eyes by setting a statement. You can go with big floor size rugs or if you want to drape the space in a more dashing way, then round intricate work carpets work beyond perfect. Shades like teal, coral pink, shades of oranges and blue are the key to painting your room with dramatic aesthetics.

Make space for cool outdoor elements

Natural outdoors are not only appealing to the eyes but also bring calm to the nerves. Your home is the most comforting space for you to escape into! Houseplants, faux plants, floral centrepieces or even herbs in your space boost the vivacity of your home and its organic flair will connect you with nature while sending all the happiness your way. Not only this, but it also protects you from environmental toxins while pleasing all your senses. Instead of decorating it with a single planter, surround the corners of your home with a bunch of pastel coloured floras, and big oversize green plants to add a new dimension. Some shimmery and boldly tinted planters will also brighten up your mood!

The scent twist

Any upheaval can be calmed by diffusing light aromas in your abode. Scents are quite powerful and they can give a very different atmosphere to your home. Certain aromas are directly linked to the brain and give you a sigh of relief by calming your nerves. Diffuse some in the bathroom to get the invigorating vibes and to start or end your day on a good note. Eucalyptus aromas are well known to inspire optimism while providing a strong breath of fresh air while the lemon and grapefruits are more revitalising, keep away the drowsiness and cheer you up. To say toodles to stress and to soothe your feelings, you should always go with the cypress aroma.

