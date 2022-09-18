Study room decor ideas that will set the mood for focussed studies

A dedicated study area can brace up the senses, inspire and motivate while setting the tone for focussed studies! Well-framed study room not only adds up to concentration but also aids in creativity and productivity. While working or studying from home can sometimes be exhausting because of the messy, unfriendly surroundings, having your own inspiring study room encourages a flow of enthuse while boosting efficiency. The interior of your study room plays a vital role in firing up your imagination and creativity, therefore, sprucing the décor of your study room neatly is quintessential. Here we bring you 4 study room decoration ideas to design a chic, inspiring and smart study room at home. Vision board in front of your desk

A vision board is not just an element of décor, it can help you grow, and shift your mindset while giving you clearer goals. Add a vision board right in front of your desk and pitch in some images, and inspirational quotes along with some fairy lights to boost mood and efficiency. You can go with wooden pieces or geometric shapes for an added flair. If your wall colour is neutral, then you can opt for black-toned shapes as well.

Table lamps Lighting helps in toning and setting the mood rightly and therefore adding proper lighting or cute table lamps in your study space goes a long way in yielding efficient outputs. Adding lamps to one side of your desk make your space appear more fashionable and functional. Glam up your study room by refreshing the lighting and to do this, you can always throw in an eye-catchy lamp (a little dark-toned as compared to your table) to give a luxurious yet chic feel to your study room decor.

Indoor plants for the rejuvenation A few beautiful indoor greens here and there not only calm the mind but also refresh your senses. The refreshing colours, textures and nature-inspired planters will not only beautify your ambience but also rejuvenate your mind, body and soul like no other. You can choose the size of plants as per your space and place a little on your wall-mounted shelves, on your desk and a big one nearby your chair to add a neoteric flair to your study room.