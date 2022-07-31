Stunning decor takeaways from Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's expansive home in Hyderabad

Also embraced the title of Prince of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu is one of the finest actors in the Telugu film industry. The prominent South actor tied the knots with Namrata Shirodkar years back and has two kids Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni. Their stunning mansion in Hyderabad is a beautiful blend of dark and earthy tones and depicts a flair of both pop culture and traditional trace. With an in-house pool and luxurious backyard- the aesthetic of Mahesh Babu’s home seamlessly illustrates opulence and a sneak peek of their fabulous residence is enough to become a source of inspo to re-do your home interiors in such classiness.

Here are stunning décor takeaways from Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's expansive home

1. Lush backyard with all-white seating

With the increasing importance of greens in the space for both rejuvenation and as outstanding elements of décor, almost every celebrity incorporate patches of green in their home. The same is the case with Mahesh Babu. The actor fenced its bungalow with beautiful sprawling lawns and enclosed it with a huge variety of shrubs along with a sitting area. The elegant white patio furnishings complemented well with wooden flooring and balance out all the hues in a backyard setting.

2. Dark-hued study room with lavish modern art

The study in Mahesh Babu’s dwelling holds a moody, dramatic touch as it is painted with bold dark tints that embrace an old-world feel to it. The luxurious leather couches are perfectly accompanied by glossy wooden flooring and olive green textured wall to bring a dash of contemporary flair to the vintage aesthetics. Interesting pictures of modern art complete the whole appearance while making the whole room exciting and fascinating.

3. A red brick wall along with glossy brown dining furnishings

Every nook and corner of the Mahesh Babu’s abode is curated with the utmost attention and therefore their space is celebrating the old-world charm with modernistic comfort. Their dining space features glossy brown furnishings with the subtle sophistication of white seats. A brick textured wall is making the space stand out. A beautiful chandelier and table lamps set the tone rightly while accentuating the appearance of the dining room.

4. Plush dark tinted and lighting wooden staircase

With dark tinges all around, almost all the nooks of Mahesh Babu’s interior are decked up in eclectic details that are making their ambience elegant and lavish. And so is the thing with the lavishing staircase. The wooden staircase embellished with lighting, supported by intricate brown textured railing looks oh-so-chic and fairly stylish.

If you want to dapper your home neatly with elegant fixtures, dark graceful shades and ultimate comfort, then opt for the home-décor elements inspired by Mahesh Babu’s home.

