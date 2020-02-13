Succulents: HERE's how you can pamper your little plant for better growth

Thinking about indoor gardening with succulents? Check out the tips for taking care of this plant.

Succulent plants have thick and fleshy leaves with swollen stem and water in it. The word succulent has been derived from the Latin word 'sucus' which means juice. Succulent plants can survive with a small amount of water, but they need an abundance of sunlight. The sunlight should cover the plant from all sides of it. The most common type of succulent is Aloe Vera, the medicinal plant. So, if you are planning to start your indoor gardening with succulents, then here are some tips to pamper the plant properly. Check them out below.

Best succulents for indoor gardening:

Crassula ovata.

Kalanchoe blossfeldiana.

Sansevieria trifasciata.

Euphorbia milii.

Aloe vera.

Schlumbergera x buckleyi.

Haworthia fasciata.

Kalanchoe tomentosa.

Senecio radicans.

Senecio rowleyanus.

Sempervivum tectorum or Echeveria elegans.

Euphorbia tirucalli.

Sedum morganianum.

Lithops.

Check out the tips of pampering your succulent plant for better growth:



Rotate the plant often

As this plant loves sun, so make sure each of it gets light. For this, rotate the plant often. If the same side of the plant gets light continuously, then succulent tends to bend towards the sunlight. So, keep rotating it frequently.

Water them as per the season

Succulents need more water during summer and spring as compared to the winter season. You can test the soil with your fingers to check if it gets dried up and water them accordingly. But don't overwater the plants; it will kill them. Make sure, when you water your succulents, wait for the soil to soak the water and drain out the extra from the hole.

Keep your succulent clean

Indoor plants also tend to catch dust on their surface, which can prevent their growth. So, clean them regularly by wiping off the leaves and spines with a damp cloth.

Right soil for the plant

Succulents cannot survive without proper drainage of the soil. So, any regular soil or dirt from your garden will kill the plant easily. Always use cactus soil or take potting soil and mix it with sand and pumice to plant your succulent. Remember, the roots of this plant are quite vulnerable, so be soft to them.



Remove the bugs

Gnats are the common bugs that are often seen on the plant. This happens when you plant your succulent on an inappropriate soil that doesn't have proper drainage process. In such a situation, spray 70 percent isopropyl on the soil to remove the eggs and larvae. Mealybugs are another type of pest which gets attracted to the plant for overwatering and over fertilising. Separate the infected plant from others and spray 70 percent isopropyl alcohol on it.



Fertilisation of succulent

Keep them under light during spring and summer seasons for fertilisation, but never over fertilise it.

Read More