Support small artisans by shopping for these wooden handicrafts for your homes

The pandemic destroyed the lifeline of many big businesses and industries. Now think about its effect on the small-scale business arena and local artisans who depend on everyday earnings to continue their life. It is our duty to promote and support these artisans by purchasing and flaunting their work. We’ve therefore curated a list of wood work articles which are specially made by excellent craftsmen, so add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Wooden Serving Tray/Platter

This tray is designed for everyday use and can be used as snack tray, drinks tray, kitchen tray, appetiser tray, nesting tray, home decor displays and a party platter. Sheesham wood with natural finishing is the highlight of this product which makes it rank high not only in looks but also quality.

PRICE: ₹ 305

2. Hand Carved Lord Ganesha

Lord Ganesha represents joy and happiness which is symbolic to bring prosperity and good luck. Gift your loved ones this immaculate piece in white wood or kadam wood which is similar to sandalwood in substance.

PRICE: ₹ 209

3. Sheesham Wooden Key Holder

This wood is scratch-free and can hold a number of bunches of keys. This hand sculpted wooden key box is fashioned by Indian artisans. The hooks behind the gorgeously carved hinged door can be used to organise your bunch of keys. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 649

4. Wooden Handmade Owl Set of 2

It is a pair of 2 owls with symbols of Laxmi Maa, that are known for bringing good luck. These idols, when placed in your home and offices will bring better opportunities in future according to legends. It is made up of the natural kadam wood by the experienced craftsmen of Kaka jiji handicrafts of Rajasthan.

PRICE: ₹ 225

5. Handmade Incense Sticks Holder

Are you tired of putting your agarbattis in finicky stands that lack balance and looks? No worries, as this handmade incense sticks holder is here for the rescue. Crafted in a temple and hut design, it makes for an excellent show piece as well.

PRICE: ₹ 199

6. Wooden Handmade Condiments Set

This eye-catching accessory will be great for your bar, dining table, or coffee tea lounge and a unique gift idea too! Flaunt them when your friends and family come and get them asking all about it! The material is good quality sheesham wood that makes it all the more enticing.

PRICE: ₹ 349

