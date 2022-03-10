Sushmita Sen to Taapsee Pannu, a look at cozy corners from your favorite actress' homes

You may often peruse through lots of interviews by your favorite celebrity to glean a deeper insight into their personality offscreen. Yet, nothing quite does the trick like a sneak peek inside their home. For the home is where you spot the actress’s beauty room or even their closet or yoga studio. For today, we take a look at some cozy corners that are artfully decorated by Bollywood celebs. Right from stunning candles to figurines and artworks, take a look at some of the intriguing elements that stars pick out to festoon their urban oasis.

Taapsee Pannu

Interestingly, when it comes to Taapsee Pannu’s home, her balcony is her treasured haven where she enjoys a piping hot beverage and meditation. A closer look at this cosy corner of her Mumbai home will make it evident that the space doubles as a yoga studio. The wall behind her is bejewelled with everything from vibrant frames to green saplings and curious or vintage posters. If you are planning such a space, you may include craved wooden masks, wall hangings or even a sculpture.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen recently uploaded a video where eldest daughter Renee was seen practicing Kathak in their home. The wall behind Sushmita's little girl has an antique wooden desk, several photo frames and hand-sketched works of art. There's also a tiny, yet intricately sculpted stone statue on the floor. There are lamps and figurines in the room giving the space an earthy, yet homely feel.

Bipasha Basu

This intriguing space from Bipasha Basu's home is a part of the actress’ living room. The actress and her husband Karan Singh Grover have opted for a grey suede couch that has sequinned cushions by one wall, while the wall has a myriad of photoframes. These are from the couple’s wedding celebrations. You may also opt for such a memory wall and also a fluffy beige rug for the floor.

Ananya Panday

Ananya's cosy space is in her living room as the area is blessed with ample sunlight and a smooth, decorative black and white marble floor. The ceiling has pale wooden panels and a bucolic wood-accented chandelier. The space has lots of mirrors, and floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open out to their family’s lush green courtyard.

Dia Mirza

If you love this cosy corner in Dia’s home, then you should probably like to bring home an oversized artwork to festoon one of your walls. Mirza chose a yellow painting featuring Buddha for a splash of vibrance. The low sofa offers the perfect seating for this space along with an abundance of storage space. A wooden table next to the sofa holds some the actress’ cherished books you could also opt to give the table a distressed wood finish.

In fact, you can elevate the charm of such a space by adding colourful cushions to the sofa for a bohemian vibe!

