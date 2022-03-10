Sushmita Sen to Taapsee Pannu, a look at cozy corners from your favorite actress' homes
You may often peruse through lots of interviews by your favorite celebrity to glean a deeper insight into their personality offscreen. Yet, nothing quite does the trick like a sneak peek inside their home. For the home is where you spot the actress’s beauty room or even their closet or yoga studio. For today, we take a look at some cozy corners that are artfully decorated by Bollywood celebs. Right from stunning candles to figurines and artworks, take a look at some of the intriguing elements that stars pick out to festoon their urban oasis.
- Taapsee Pannu
Interestingly, when it comes to Taapsee Pannu’s home, her balcony is her treasured haven where she enjoys a piping hot beverage and meditation. A closer look at this cosy corner of her Mumbai home will make it evident that the space doubles as a yoga studio. The wall behind her is bejewelled with everything from vibrant frames to green saplings and curious or vintage posters. If you are planning such a space, you may include craved wooden masks, wall hangings or even a sculpture.
- Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen recently uploaded a video where eldest daughter Renee was seen practicing Kathak in their home. The wall behind Sushmita's little girl has an antique wooden desk, several photo frames and hand-sketched works of art. There's also a tiny, yet intricately sculpted stone statue on the floor. There are lamps and figurines in the room giving the space an earthy, yet homely feel.
- Bipasha Basu
This intriguing space from Bipasha Basu's home is a part of the actress’ living room. The actress and her husband Karan Singh Grover have opted for a grey suede couch that has sequinned cushions by one wall, while the wall has a myriad of photoframes. These are from the couple’s wedding celebrations. You may also opt for such a memory wall and also a fluffy beige rug for the floor.
- Ananya Panday
Ananya's cosy space is in her living room as the area is blessed with ample sunlight and a smooth, decorative black and white marble floor. The ceiling has pale wooden panels and a bucolic wood-accented chandelier. The space has lots of mirrors, and floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open out to their family’s lush green courtyard.
- Dia Mirza
If you love this cosy corner in Dia’s home, then you should probably like to bring home an oversized artwork to festoon one of your walls. Mirza chose a yellow painting featuring Buddha for a splash of vibrance. The low sofa offers the perfect seating for this space along with an abundance of storage space. A wooden table next to the sofa holds some the actress’ cherished books you could also opt to give the table a distressed wood finish.
In fact, you can elevate the charm of such a space by adding colourful cushions to the sofa for a bohemian vibe!
Also Read: 3 Reasons why you should have bright colours in your home