Swings and rocking chairs to create your own wonderland at home

Every home decor story is incomplete without a fun element dwelling in the house. And this fun element finds its place in artistic furniture. Be it a sitting furniture or a sofa set, you still hunt for a perfect masterpiece to create your own wonderland at home. When it's WONDERLAND, swings and rocking chairs are a must. So get along with us to pick the right one for your sweet home.

1. Cocoon Swing Chair with Stand & Cushion

This swinging chair is perfect for indoor as well as outdoor setting. It comes with plush cushions, hooks and a stand. It is sturdy and made up of all weather synthetic wicker. It is the best place to snuggle and enjoy your wonderland vibes.

Price: Rs. 24,999

Deal: Rs. 10,899

2. Brass Coated Wooden Swing

This wooden swing is apt for adding a fun element in your living room. It is made up of sheesham wood. With great baring captivity, this wooden swing with rust free iron chains, deserves to be your forever favourite living room furniture.

Price: Rs. 22,000

Deal: Rs. 15,999

3. AD Planet Rope Hanging Wooden Hammock

This wooden swinging sofa is coated with rust protection paint that also provides you with a scratch and impact proof surface. It comes with a mattress that emphasises its organic look. This swing sofa will definitely add a touch of luxury at your home.

Price: Rs. 41,665

Deal: Rs. 24,999

4. Swing Sofa

This swing sofa comes with hanging ropes and a washable mattress. It gives you a royal feel and enlivens your childhood memories. This swing paves way to a fantasy world wherein you can spend your unhurried and leisurely days.

Price: Rs. 33,331

Deal: Rs. 19,999

5. Sheesham Rocking Chair

This Sheesham Rocking Chair comes with a footrest to awaken the old soul in you. Rocking chairs give you the feeling of swing with its minimalistic features. This sheesham rocking chair is definitely worth the money because of its relaxing features. For ultimate relaxation, you must try your hands on this rocking chair.

Price: Rs. 35,000

Deal: Rs. 16,999

6. Foldable Rocking Chair with Canopy

This Foldable Rocking Chair with Canopy is durable and comes with a powder coated steel frame with armrests. You can carry the chair while travelling or use it at home. It provides you a padded headrest and retractable sun canopy.

Price: Rs. 7,300

Deal: Rs. 6,199

7. Teak wood Cushioned Rocking Chair

This Teak wood Cushioned Rocking Chair is handcrafted with original teak wood. It is worth buying a rocking chair for utmost relaxation. It gives you the feeling of a recliner but in a budget friendly way. The natural brown colour of the chair teams up with your living room furniture effortlessly.

Price: Rs. 30,000

Deal: Rs. 15,499

8. Cotton Round Hanging Swing

This Cotton Round Hanging Swing can hold weight upto 120 kg. It has a comfortable back support for utmost pleasure. It is made up of sturdy and durable materials for extra cosines. The thick cotton ropes, premium iron rods and hooks are as strong as can be.

Price: Rs. 3490

Deal: Rs. 1190

Buckle up because you are not too far in creating a wonderland at home. Swing through happiness and smiles effortlessly with these rocking chairs and swings. No matter how old you are, don’t resist to satisfy the desires of the kid residing within you.

