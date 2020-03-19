Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra: Here's how you should decorate your dream home based on your zodiac sign

Your home should be the reflection of your personality. From colours to sofa, curtains and furniture, everything should be according to choice. So, check out the ways of decorating your dream home according to your zodiac sign.

Your dream home should reflect your personality so the decoration should be according to your choice. It would be surprising to know how much your zodiac signs could be vital into your taste and ideas while decorating your home. Each zodiac sign has special preferences for choosing wall colours, couch, curtains, pillows, furniture, accessories, etc. that would reflect their personality. So, check out how you should decorate your dream home according to your zodiac sign below.

These are the ways of decorating your dream home based on your zodiac sign.



Aquarius

The quirky and unique Aquarius people don't like to decorate their home going out of their way. They like to incorporate eco-friendly things in the decoration as they are environmentally conscious. So, solar panels and rain-catching systems are definitely your choices for decoration. Along with that, they also like to create some space to stay alone for their 'me' time.



Pisces

Pisces people love to decorate their home with calm and inviting colours that will make other people feel relaxed as well. Being the sign associated with water, you like the cool shade of blue or teal. Comfortable furniture with soft and decorative pillows and blankets are your first choices. You also like to have some open area. And be it a small pool or a big outdoor pool, you definitely like to stay near water.



Aries

You like to incorporate bold and adventurous colours and patterns in the decorations especially in the furniture that would be placed just near walls. You need more rooms to evolve your creativity. A fully furnished gym or a rock climbing wall is perfect to ward off your boredom.



Taurus

Taurus people like beautiful yet comfortable things for which they tend to choose a large and comfortable sectional couch. You are known to enjoy delicious foods and drinks, so the kitchen area would be the main focal point for you. Being an earth sign, you admire understated tones and neutral colours that will give you the feeling of steadiness.



Gemini

You like to socialise and get everything at your fingertips. So, you would try to make a large space. Big glass panels and wide windows are your choices; they will also allow plenty of light to enter the room. Being a tech-savvy person, you can have tech-elements like the voice-activated home sound system and smartphone-controlled household features.

Cancer

Cancer people have a deep affection towards traditional and antique things so their dream home would definitely consist of furniture carrying traditional features. You like to make each corner of your home as comfortable and cosy as possible. You love to cook and bake for your loved ones so kitchen area will be your main focus. Light colours on walls and light pastel coloured furniture are the most preferred ones for your dream home.

Leo

Bold colours and attention-grabbing furniture are your choices for the dream home. Any wall art would work best for the decoration as they serve as the statement pieces. And you would like to have mirrors in your room so that you make sure you are looking your best.

Virgo

You like neutral colours so that they can go with anything. For example, an ottoman that serves as a table or a coffee table that has hidden compartments to store magazines, remotes, etc. You love to utilise space for organisation and storage and keep a clean and clutter-free environment in your dream home.



Libra

You love everything balanced. Light pastel colours would be your preference that would feel like inviting guests without being too overwhelming. There would be a balance in your furniture, wall furnishings and accent pieces. They would compliment each other without being too loud or too perfect. You like to give an elegant vibe to your dream house using airy curtains, sleek throw pillow, decorative mirrors, etc.

Scorpio

You like to keep your life private, introspective and mysterious. So, a cabin in the woods would even be fine for you. Your home would surely have darker colours. Video camera and security systems will help you to keep an eye on everything. Since your home would be quite private, so a bookshelf door that opens up into a secret reading room would be a great idea for your dream home.

Sagittarius

You mostly like to have a tiny house with everything in it that you need. You like to keep the memories alive so hanging up photos on the walls would be a great idea. Keeping things that you gathered while travelling will also be a great idea.

Capricorn

You like to incorporate the things in your dream home that you value the most. Capricorns tend to have a home that would have a work environment. You want to keep your home organised and easily manageable. For decoration, a large desk with sturdy shelves and additional drawers would be your priority.

