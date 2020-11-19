THESE are the 6 ways to spruce up your office desk at home

Looking for ways to make work from home exciting? These are the simple ways you can give your dull office desk a quirky makeover to make work more exciting while being stuck at indoors.

The pandemic has forced us to stay indoors and work from home for a much longer duration. There is no fixed schedule and work is the only activity keeping us engaged. During such times, it is essential to give you dull and boring workstation a quirky makeover.

You sit on your desk all day long, working extra hours and straining your eyes glued to the laptop screen. You can always find creative ways to make give your working space a personal touch and customise it according to your taste and preference so that you look forward to working from ‘home’.

1. Decorate the wall above your desk

Staring at a blank wall can get depressing. To spice it up, put on some wall hangings or stick posters with motivational quotes or your favourite dialogues of role models. This will inspire you to work and be motivated throughout.

2. Throw in some rugs

Find some quirky rugs or jute rugs and place it under your chair or your desk. You will have a smoother surface underneath your chair and it will instantly jazz up your room.

3. Indoor plants

Get some indoor plants and place it on your office desk. It will purify the air and also boost your mood instantly.

4. Snack jars

To indulge in some healthy snacking, fill the empty jars with nuts, dry fruits and some candies to kill your hunger pangs and keep you fit.

5. Get a tiny lamp

You can place a tiny or quirky lamp that you can use for late night working hours. This will illuminate your workspace and give it an aesthetic look.

6. Put a soft board

Place a soft board right above your desk and use it to hang some favourite quotes, reminders, your to-do list, photos and concert tickets.

