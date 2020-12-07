THESE are the BEST Wall Colours for each room to spruce up your interiors

Choosing the right colour for every room can be quite a task. Worry not, we have for you a comprehensive guide of the colours that will suit every room and need.

Believe it or not, but the colour of your walls plays a very important role in deciding your mood and outlook on life. It transforms the room and lights up the space. The colour used in your room decides the vibe of the room and reflects your personality. It can be quite confusing to choose the right colour for every room.

Each room needs a different kind of aura. The bedroom, for example, needs to have a calm, cosy feel to it while the living room should look vibrant and welcoming. Here is a complete guide of the kind of paint you should have on your walls in every room.

Yellow for the kitchen

The kitchen should look open and airy. It needs to have a fresh and spacious vibe and the colour yellow is best suited for it. The paint on your kitchen walls should give you the motivation to start the day and should boost your mood.

Blue for bathrooms

Bathrooms should give out a relaxed vibe and must have colours that make it look bright and fresh. Use lighter shades of blue like sky blue instead of darker ones to avoid making it look dull and dingy.

Beige for living area

Beige is best suited for large, open spaces like living rooms as it makes the room look elegant and understated. Pair it with shades of grey and white to make it look subtle and luxurious.

Purple for bedroom

Pick soft shades like lilac and lavender for the bedroom to give it an easy-going and vibrant look. Such shades have a soothing and calming effect on our mind and make the space look sophisticated and chic.

Off-white for the dining room

With painting the dining room in minimalistic colours, you can easily experiment with bright and colourful dining table chairs and crockery cabinets to off-set them the plain, white walls.

