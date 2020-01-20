THESE are the best ways and ideas to revamp your kid's room; Check it out

So, check out the room decoration ideas for your kids right below.

1- Keep the closets, benches and coat racks should be placed at the right height so that your kids can reach them easily. In this way, these will be used more often as well.

2- Paint stars and a moon on the ceiling of the room or a cityscape around the edge of the room. Kids will be excited to turn the lights off at night while sleeping.

3- Galvanized metal is affordable and can be purchased in sheets at most home improvement stores. So, you can use them on the wall to make it more artistic and creative.

4- Check your local art and crafts store for peel-and-stick cork. You can cut out any shape, simply peel off the backing and attach to any wall for fun pin-up space.

5- Go for a border around the room. Take the non-toxic, water-based paint to put the child's handprint in the border. Watch them grow together.

6- Removable wall transfers are quite affordable now with different range of patterns and styles. Your kids can have fun using them to decorate their own rooms and you don't have to think about fixing them later.

7- Hang pictures from strings in front of a window to create an interactive border in the room.

8- Be sure to include multiple kinds of lighting in a kid's room. Overall lighting is a necessity including a reading light.

