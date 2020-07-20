  1. Home
THESE are the storage ideas to opt for a small bathroom

Are you having space problems in your small bathroom for storing things? Then you need some smart ways to store things in your small bathroom. Read on to know the tricks.
THESE are the storage ideas to opt for a small bathroomTHESE are the storage ideas to opt for a small bathroom
If you have a small bathroom then you can understand how tough it is to store things in it. Due to the shortage of space, we cannot store many things in it. And as a result, we cannot get them when we need that. And it’s a quite common problem with people living in an apartment.

So, how do you store things in a small bathroom? Well, you just need certain smart storage ideas to fit things in the small space. This would not make the place crowded and cluttered. Your washroom will still look gorgeous. So, check out the tips.

Storage tips for a small bathroom:

1-  Add hooks on the wall to hang clothes, towel and other things on them. This will minimise your need for a rack or closet in the bathroom.

2-  If you want to keep the space clean and clutter-free, then install a shelf over the door frame to keep towels on it. This won’t block any corner of your bathroom.

3-  Keep all your products on a tray and keep it in a rack so that you don’t need to find them.

4-  You should not keep your bathroom cleaning products in a drawer. Keep them right in front of your eyes so that you don’t need to find them while cleaning the house.

5-  If you don’t want to opt for any hooks or shelf, then put your towels in a small basket to save space.

6-  Not only for towels and clothes, but hooks are also useful for loofahs. So, use the hooks for them as well.

7-  Don’t forget the back of cabinet doors. You can use them also to put things like a comb, blow dryer, etc.

8-  You can also install shelves with inverted brackets.

