THESE markets in Delhi offer the best and most affordable home decors

Shopping for home decor on a tight budget can be very harrowing but it's easier if you know the right places and the right markets to hit.

The inside of our home says a lot about who we are and our choices and we all want our homes to be a reflection of who we are and this is why our home decor items are usually always handpicked. But setting up your own home and going home decor shopping can be a huge task, especially if you're a newlywed couple or a student. With no experience in picking the right home decor items and how they should be priced, it can be very tricky and tiring to pick the right things for your home that can make it look more homely and more 'you'. But that's not the biggest problem, the biggest problem is hitting the right markets for buying home decor. Not all of us can walk into a big expensive home decor store and pick out items without looking at the price tags. We want to hit the right shops that don't burn a hole in our pocket and make our home decor shopping worth it. And if you're living in the capital, Delhi, here are some markets that you can hit for budget-friendly home decor.

1. Kirti Nagar Market

This place is known to be Asia's biggest furniture market. There are multiple furniture wholesalers here and you can easily find some amazing designer interior decor items here for your home. You can also have the shopkeeper here design furniture as per your style or choice and you can trust the quality and it surely will be affordable. This market stays shut on Mondays.

2. Amar Colony Market

If you're looking for second hand or vintage furniture, this market is the best. You can easily find colonial-style furniture here and the best part is that you can always bargain with the seller and get it at a good price.

3. Panchkuian Market

This cramped up furniture market is the perfect place to find classy furniture. You can also find some authentic furniture here and everything at affordable rates. This place is full of tiny shops with numerous options to pick from.

4. Paharganj Market

If you're looking for bedsheets and curtains and such things, this market is the best. You will find a lot of options here with handwork and embroidered bed sheets and curtains and table cloth and whatnot. This market is the best place to get your home decor fabric.

5. Lajpat Nagar Market

You can find some great carpets and rugs in this market. You will find vendors and peddlers selling carpets at dirt cheap rates on a cycle and all you need to know is that you can bargain! You may not find plush stuff but you'll surely find beautiful pieces that can amp up your home decor.

6. Janpath Market

This market has numerous options for handcrafted items and brass and copper items. If you want showpieces and lamps and lanterns and antiques to decorate your home, this place is the best. You can always bargain and buy things at affordable rates from this market.

