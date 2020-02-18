THESE tips can help you make your home decor more dog friendly

Sharing a home with a pet child means that you have to put up with your baby's antics and it's always a good idea to make your home more pet-friendly and some easy home decor tips are just what every dog owner needs.

Keeping your home spick and span can be very tough when you have a cute furry baby who is always knocking over things and making a mess in your home. Having a pet dog is like having a 3-year-old child who is always going to come up with something naughty to create chaos and every time you scold them they show you their super adorable eyes that make you feel terrible for even being angry with them. Dogs and their love for random chew toys and running around can make it very difficult to keep your home neat and clean. Most of us think that getting a furry child home can take your home decor for a toss but it's not all that tough. Having an on-point home decor along with a notorious dog can be tough but it's not really impossible. All you really need are a few tips to dog-proof your home and make it more pet-friendly and then having play dates with other dogs inside the house won't be as chaotic as you thought.

Here are some home decor tips for every dog owner.

1. Your dog has bigger nails and even though he may not intentionally damage your home decor, he may end up ripping your rug and fabrics so, it's always a good idea to pick a tough fabric which is more durable and firm for your home decor.

2. Do not invest in expensive and high-end rugs. You never know when your pet child is going to drop water over it or maybe even drool all over it or pee on it. Buy cheap rugs that don't burn a hole in your pocket and don't break your heart when you have to replace them.

3. Put away anything that your dog might chew. From your footwear to those artificial flowers, put them all away in a cupboard. Get a shoe rack for your footwear which can be shut so that your pet child cannot reach it and destroy it. Get your dog a few good chew toys to have a field day with.

4. Get rid of anything which is big and breakable. Any big vase or statue or showpiece which can be damaged should be put away. This ensures that your dog doesn't knock it over and break it and make a mess in your home.

5. Match the colour of your home decor to the colour of your pet's fur. This will work well in camouflaging the excess hair or fur that your baby will shed all over the house and furniture.

Read More