Thinking of brightening up your living room? THESE unique lighting ideas will do it instantly

Living room, being one of the most important areas of our abode, needs to have proper lighting to brighten up the space. Otherwise, the entire decoration will look dull. So, try these lighting ideas to spruce up your living room décor.

The living room is one of the most important parts of a house. From spending leisure time to welcoming guests, this area plays a major role in our abode. So, this part has to have great lighting to brighten up the entire décor. But are you sure about the lighting of your living room?

Well, great lighting can entirely change the decoration and enhance the decorative items. So, you can recreate your living room décor just by changing its lighting. Here are some ideas to do it creatively.

Lighting décor ideas to spruce up the living room area.

1. If you have a reading nook in your living room, then you can simply use a mini pendant light to brighten up that area to make it a focal point of the room. This will look classy and elegant.

2. Pick a catchy lampshade with a vibrant colour to make the space fun and inviting. This will attract your guest’s attention. Colours like bright yellow, orange etc. will work great.

3. If you’re more into giving your living room a traditional touch, then opt for a white modern chandelier. The white colour will contrast perfectly with any wall colours and it will provide the room with a warm vibe. You can also put table lamps with them.

4. When you want to make your lighting a statement piece of the living room, then a sleek paper shade pendant will do the work for you. This will be the focal point of your room that can easily catch anyone’s attention.

5. If you have a large, spacious living room, then opt for matching fixtures. This will make the aura of the room cosier.

6. A Sculptural Sconce is a perfect choice for minimalists. This will work as artwork to spruce up your wall and also brighten up the area. 7. Minimalists can also go with black spotlights to keep the room warm yet sleek. Also Read: 6 Ways to decorate your house by repurposing old items

