Thinking to purchase blinds for your windows?THESE are the things to consider while buying them

Blinds are a great option to do something extra to decorate your windows. They’re also good for blocking extra light. But, of course, you have to choose the right one very wisely as there are several options. Find out.
Thinking to purchase blinds for your windows?THESE are the things to consider while buying them

Are you going to purchase blinds for your windows? Well, be it style or privacy, finding the perfect blinds might be a tedious task for you. There are different variety of blinds which may make you confused while choosing the right one. But windows are a prime part of your rooms which need to be decorated in complete style.

So, the blinds should be both stylish and functional. You can always do some research online and then fix your budget before heading towards a store for buying it. So, a brief guide with blinds might be helpful for you to pick the right one.

What you should know about blinds for your windows?

1.Before choosing the blinds, you need to first measure up your windows to decide which fitting option you would prefer. Take the measurement both inside and outside the recess. Inside the recess is a better option if it’s for the windows of a small room. For larger rooms, blinds for outside the recess is good as it can block more light.

2.If the blinds are for the inside of the window recess, then take the measurements of both the width and length of the recess.

3.For blinds of the outside of the recess, measure the width and then add 4 cm to it. And then measure the height and add 15 cm to that.

4.You also need to decide on which side the pulley and catch should be.

5.There are different types of blinds, so choose as per your choice and preferences. Some of the types are Roller blinds, Roman blinds, Venetian blinds, Vertical blinds etc.

6.If you’re planning to give a more organic look to your rooms, then wood or faux wood blinds are also quite popular options. They are comparatively less expensive and good to opt for bathroom, kitchen and clammy climate.

