Tick- tock goes the clock: Affordable wall clocks for decorating your house

Hickory dickory dock… I think you need a new clock! Good clocks are a must. Not only do they tell us the time, they considerably improve the overall look of a room they’re placed in. So, whether you like a vintage vibe or something minimal and classy, or even traditional, we’ve got you! Check out our list of wall clocks and make the best choice for your room and wishlist, add to cart and happy shopping.

1. Victorian Floral Wall Clock

This Victorian inspired clock is the antidote to polish any boring wall or corner of your house. Featuring flower petals at the dial, the design is vintage yet subtle making it look like a piece straight outta a movie from the early 1900s. Grab it now!

PRICE: ₹ 569

2. Black Minimal Wall Clock

The wooden clock is all black and highly modern in aesthetic. The metal hour hands in gold finish add to the classy vibe while retaining the minimalist element. It would be a great addition to commercial spaces like a personalized office or a customer desk.

PRICE: ₹ 699

3. Traditional Wall Clock

Charm your relatives with this signature traditional piece in red coloured wood. The peacock design is masterfully created using subtle colours and brush strokes. It would be a great addition if your room has bohemian/ nature inspired décor.

PRICE: ₹ 549

4. Metal Wall Clock

Simpletons, this one’s for you! The antique wall hanging clock with the beautiful copper colour will look amazing in any room of your house, or even your office! It has been designed and made by professional craftspeople keeping high quality and elegance in mind.

PRICE: ₹ 949

5. Victoria Station Wall Clock

Bound to transport you to British era Bombay, this Victorian station wall clock is a must have! Movie fanatics and history buffs would love to have this as a gift, so if your friends or relatives fall into those categories, go get this piece now!

PRICE: ₹ 848

6. Blue Wall Clock

Basic and elegant, this blue wooden clock is a great addition if you despise pomp and over the top pieces. The roman numerals add a classic look and feel to it and the durable material is just the cherry on the top. Buy it now!

PRICE: ₹ 569

7. 3D Stickers Wall Clock

The DIY radium wall clock numbers are made of EVA foam with acrylic mirror surface. The height is adjustable from 80 cm to 40 cm by placing the numbers according to the preferable way. You can also easily extend or reduce the gap between the DIY clock parts to adjust the clock to any room specific properties. It comes in a polished silver colour.

PRICE: ₹ 849

