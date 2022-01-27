Tips and tricks on how to treat your windows by adding the right element

Windows can be difficult to work with due to the sheer number of factors that must be considered while you design your house. Depending on your space and the amount of natural light you receive and prefer, window coverings can be functional, purely decorative, or a combination of the two. It can be designed to suit your decorating theme and lifestyle requirements.

Here, we bring you 4 treatment ideas that will enhance your view by adding the right element.

1. Stained glass

A stained-glass window creates a personalised welcome. While some stained glass is more subtle and serves as an accent, it can also be used to introduce bold colours and patterns. This is a great option for introducing colour and obstructing a view without completely blocking out the natural light.

2. Sheer white curtains

This curtain fits right with any décor style and adds a sort of elegance to the room. They are clearly in vogue. These can very well be paired up with your interiors giving your house a touch of royalty. If you don't have many windows too, you can choose sheer panels to let in as much light as possible. They will keep the room from feeling too confining.

3. Window shutters

Window shutters make a home beautiful and add to the clean and consistent decor of the house. It is a truly convenient and adaptable window treatment. Made of vinyl, fabric, metal, or wood, they come in a variety of designs to match any look, from classic to contemporary. Interior shutters are known to provide benefits such as improved airflow and natural light adjustment.

4. Blind curtains

Installing a blind is an eye-catchy and innovative way to bring in some character to the room. When paired with the colour palette of the bedroom, these window blinds blend in seamlessly. The minimalist theme of the bedroom can get a style boost with printed blinds. You can even pair them up with sheer and neutral colour curtains which can add a beautiful visual balance.

These window décor ideas can surely turn out to be a game changer for your room. Give these looks a try to instantly perk up your windows.

Also Read: 5 Home decor ideas that can give a revamp to your small apartment