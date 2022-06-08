Tips to build your kids the perfect tree house in your backyard

Treehouses have long been associated as nostalgic reminders with children having fun outside and constructing a small structure to share with a group of friends. It is a unique place where children can play, read, socialize, or simply enjoy nature. Up in the trees, you're surrounded by leaves, birds, and changing weather and surroundings, so there's always something new to see and learn in the ever-changing environment. Most parents may believe that constructing one is time-consuming, costly, and requires a significant amount of effort. But in fact, you can easily make one for your children with a little help.

Here are some tips on how to build the perfect tree house in your backyard for your kids.

1. Pick the best spot for the treehouse

You must ensure that the foundation of the treehouse is strong and firm. For maximum support, pick a healthy, long-lived hardwood with load-bearing branches that are at least eight to twelve inches in diameter and are relatively new. Maple, oak and fir are among the best trees. It doesn't have to be very high; just high enough that no one walks under it or around it and bumps their head. When constructing one, keep your neighbors' privacy in mind.

2. Consider everyone's viewpoint

You might make a mistake of designing a treehouse based on your own personal preferences. Your child will be the one who will actually use the treehouse, so make sure you take their input into account when designing and building one. Encourage your children to participate in the process by having them draw their own dream tree house and saving the drawings for when they are older. This is an excellent way to create happy childhood memories.

3. Remember to think about weight and stability

While it's easy to get swept up with cool treehouse ideas, there are some physical limitations to building a house in a tree. It is critical to determine the size and weight that your tree can support; otherwise, the tree will fail to support the structure. Consider spreading the weight of a large tree house across several trees.

4. Leave space for the tree to grow

Make sure there's enough space around the treehouse for the tree to grow. Please remember that tree trunks and branches expand not only in height but also in width. The length and width of tree trunks and branches increase over time. Allow gaps around any branches or trunks that permeate the tree house to allow for tree movement and growth.

Add personal touch

With your treehouse plans, don't forget about the extras! You can convert it into an ultimate fort and hang-out zone with just a few finishing touches and right accessories. Trap doors, hammock, bird houses, and other fun elements will add a touch of homeliness which will make the setting even more welcoming for the child.

Using the treehouse for various purposes will help your children create positive memories that they will be able to reflect on in the future.

