Tips on how to use the trending Pampas Grass to beautify your home

Pampas grass has been in limelight in the sphere of décor because of all the good reasons! These dazzling wheat-toned grasses bring a flair of pastoral pastures to the abode while complementing any kind of furnishings. If you are thinking of tweaking your home décor and trying to bring boho vibes to it, then mish-mashing pampas grass with pouffes, jute mats, and white tinges will make your dwelling stand out like no other. Not only does it bring all the fluff and texture, but it also recreates your space and makes it instagrammable. Here we bring you some simple tips on how to use this budding pampas grass to beautify your home.

Bring a wreath for a spring vibe

The Christmas favourite wreaths aren't just limited to the festive season. They make the air all merry and joyous and a pampas grass fabricated wreath is a lovely way to bring in a spring vibe. You can either go with a brown tinted pampas grass or the white toned and add it on your door or hung it on white walls to add elegance along with a sense of warmth to the space.

Pouffes for the cosy ambience

Knitted pouffes or ottomans can change the game of your space while making it all chic and bohemian. For a more contemporary appearance, you can pick up the one with small stands but if you want to make your living area all cosy, then the small round ones will do all the wonders. Do choose the colour as per your theme and if you want to dapper your home into more royalty and lavishness, then you can opt for the sophisticatedly printed patterns.

Round jute mats for the win

Jute and bamboo rugs look chic, elegant, and sophisticated and bring a coastal vibe to any living room. Their textures, skin and affordability add up to their beauty, making them a perfect addition in spaces where large rugs are required. Moreover, their subtle hints blend well with the pampas grass and with both the soft and jewel tones.

Add in neutral vases to amplify the look

Pampas grass is that beautiful décor element that can make any space feel airy and light. To make an outstanding statement from these feathery plumes you can opt for some neutral-toned vases or circular transparent vases and make the grass stand inside them. This is the right key to accentuating the whole appearance of your space while making your pictures look stunning.

Deck your home with this pretty home décor element creatively by giving a clear go to the above-mentioned ideas.

Also Read: Exquisite decor takeaways from Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s Mumbai home