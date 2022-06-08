Tips to make a cozy blanket fort in your home

One of the most joyous parts of your childhood may have been huddling in a blanket fort and playing house with your friends. As an adult or a new parent, you can experience this once again on a grander and cosier scale in your living room. Cushion laden blanket forts are also a wonderful way for your tiny tots to spend some happy hours away from their gadgets in the comfort of your home. If you’d like to relive those childhood days, here’s a quick guide to building your fort using furniture and things around the house.

The first step would be to work on the frame of the whole fort. You’ll also need to accumulate things like blankets or carpets, heavy sheets and fluffy rugs. Narrow down load bearing furniture you can use such as chairs, sofa sets and you may also need a small pole or a medium size curtain rod to elevate the fort ceiling. Arrange two sofa sets at a distance of 5 feet from each other with their backs facing each other. You may also use the backs of three chairs on each side and then drape bed sheets or a snug shawl over the back of the sofa sets. Use a curtain rod, or pole by placing it at the entrance of the fort to prop up the blanket so that it doesn’t droop over your heads when you snuggle inside it. The fourth step is to make it cosier than ever and string fairy lights inside the blanket fort. You can also use Christmas lights and decorations to bejewel the inside of the fort. Next, insulate the floor with soft rugs or carpets and use throw pillows or cushions to line the sides of the fort.

If adults are hoping to use the fort for date night, set up some potpourri, scented candles and wine at the entrance of the fortress and you’ll be all set to woo your mate!

