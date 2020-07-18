Tips to take care of wooden furniture at home

Maintaining wooden furniture is an important task if you want it to last long. Here’s how you can take care of it.

Wooden furniture never goes out of style, and it has a vintage charm that adds a sense of allure to your abode. If you invest in quality wood furniture, it can last a lifetime. However, even the best quality of wood is prone to scratches if not taken care of. It needs a lot of attention, which is why it’s important to give it extra care and maintenance.

When was the last time to actually cleaned and put efforts to maintain your furniture? To keep the furniture looking its best, you will have to give it time and attention. If you’re not sure where to start, then keep reading. Today, we are talking about how you can clean and maintain wood furniture.

Home Décor: Here’s how you can take care of wood furniture at home.

1- Do not place hot food directly on the furniture as it can lead to heat damage. Avoid using extremely hot and cold objects on wooden furniture to avoid damage.

2- Dust often to avoid the airborne particles from building a filmy layer on wood that can cause scratches. Use a soft cloth to do it.

3- Too much exposure to sunlight can also cause damage. It leads to spotting where dark spots appear on the furniture. Placing a tablecloth might help.

4- Oiling and waxing at set intervals can help keep its shine and add a protective layer to it that will help maintain its appearance.

5- Make sure there is no moisture in wood furniture. Its presence can encourage fungus and mould growth. So, keep it dry to restore the finish of your furniture.

6- Old furniture can develop an unpleasant smell, sprinkling the surface with baking soda will help you freshen up and may help absorb the smell. You can use aroma balls to keep the smell at bay.

ALSO READ Essential Oils to Vinegar: Follow THESE natural ways to get rid of ants

Share your comment ×