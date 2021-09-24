Top 6 craft supplies for the artistic souls

Creativity, art, imagination is what keeps the world spinning and gives us a way out of all the madness in the world. Also having therapeutic benefits, involving yourself in creative pursuits can reduce stress, anxiety and help you be a better conversationalist through this medium. You don’t have to be M. F. Hussain to paint. Just pick up your supplies and make what your heart desires. We’ve therefore curated this list specifically to highlight the best and most important art supplies so you can enjoy your creative time efficiently and without burning a hole in your pocket.

1. Watercolours

This watercolour palette comes with 18 strong and pigmented shades. Specially designed for students, the colours are completely safe to use and are developed with quality pigments. Now draw your fantasies and score your best in the arts exam with the help of this watercolour palette. Buy it now!

PRICE: ₹ 175

BUY NOW

2. Brush Pens

Brush pens are a complete lifesaver. They’re easy to use: remove the nib, fill it with water and dip the brush tip of your chosen size into your colour pigment/ cake. They’re perfect for beginners who may not have a balanced control over basic paint brushes. The strokes turn out to be effortlessly beautiful with these pens!

PRICE: ₹ 199

BUY NOW

3. Hot Glue

Gone are the days of running to get the sticky adhesive tube and finding out that it dried long ago. Glue guns are the solution to all your stickiness woes. They can glue wood, plastic, carton, glass, ceramic, stone, textiles, cork, leather, et cetera and last a lifetime. This glue gun comes with 8 complementary glue sticks and therefore, it’s a must have!

PRICE: ₹ 150

BUY NOW

4. Mini Canvas

This set of 10 pieces, in 3 x 3 inches is the ultimate hobby essential for all the creative fellas out there. It is made from medium grain 100 percent cotton canvas using a 3 mm thick high quality MDF board. Acrylic and oil paints work best with this canvas. So go grab yours now!

PRICE: ₹ 300

BUY NOW

5. Paint Brushes

This paint brush pack of 4 is must have for every beginner owing to its affordability along with unmatched quality. The thin synthetic bristles are perfect for lining the smallest of corners without committing a faux pas. So, what are you waiting for? Go get this piece now!

PRICE: ₹ 85

BUY NOW

6. Sewing Kit

Basic sewing is an important skill to know for not only artistic people but also otherwise. This multipurpose sui dhaga kit includes 11 colors of sewing thread, 24 needles, 1 scissors, 25X Transparent Button, 25X White Buttons, 25X Blue Buttons, 2X Dress Hooks, 32 Color Pin, seam ripper and a thimble. This sewing kit will surely come in handy for emergency situations where rushing to a tailor isn’t an option.

PRICE: ₹ 329

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Top 7 kitchen accessories to ease your hassles