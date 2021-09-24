Top 6 gardening supplies for your outdoor activities

Cultivating a hobby is very important for our mental and emotional wellbeing. What better option than gardening? It is beneficial for the environment, purifies surroundings and is proven to increase our thresholds for patience and overall appreciation for slow living. Whether you’re a beginner or have been gardening for years, the following list of essentials will surely make your planting journey easier and more fruitful. Go check out these products which also rank high in affordability!

1. Cotton Flower Pot Holder

This set of 2 in exquisite cotton macrame is bound to steal your hearts. Designed in a way that enables it to hold medium sized pots in various materials, this can be used indoors, outdoors, in the balcony, living room, kitchen, deck, patio, etc. So, go grab it now!

PRICE: ₹ 299

BUY NOW

2. Gardening Tools

This combo of gardening tools is goodness in a single package. It includes a fork, small trowel, cultivator, weeder, big trowel and claw gloves. This could be the perfect gift for the DIY’ers who love experimenting and innovating things on their own accord. So, go get this set now before it runs out of stock!

PRICE: ₹ 364

BUY NOW

3. Organic Fertiliser

Taking care of your plants is a very essential yet sometimes complicated process. To sort things out, be sure to use this organic fertiliser made with cow dung manure using red wigglers and earthworms. It is ideal for plants in bins, pots, gardens, farm beds, etc. It also works well with vegetable plants and will considerably improve the quality of the yield.

PRICE: ₹ 77

BUY NOW

4. Lucky Bamboo Indoor Plant

This plant is often associated with feng shui and the overall well-being of your space. When provided with direct sunlight and pure water, the lucky bamboo plants can survive for nearly a decade. This is why it is a popular choice for offices and other commercial spaces. This two layered Lucky Bamboo is an expression of love and is also said to double your luck. So go get this product as soon as possible!

PRICE: ₹ 349

BUY NOW

5. Watering Can

This can is super handy and its innovative structure helps you keep your garden lush, making your gardening experience enjoyable. The water stream is designed keeping in mind to avoid water wastage of any sort and provide a sufficient stream for plants. The handle provides an admirable grip and hence this product is a must have in your collection!

PRICE: ₹ 349

BUY NOW

6. Hanging Planter

Are you looking to beautify your balcony? This is the product you absolutely need! This strong planter is made up of fresh plastic that will go for the years to come and the colours that won’t fade off under the sun so easily. This is a set of two with chains included and entails a fairly easy assembly.

PRICE: ₹ 228

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Top 7 bathroom accessories that are absolutely needed