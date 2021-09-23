Top 7 bathroom accessories that are absolutely needed

Having an adequately furnished bathroom is extremely vital in order to carry on with your daily activities and refrain from causing any hindrance to guests. Toothbrushes, soaps, towels, shampoos, et cetera need to be stacked at appropriate places for reaching out for them on time and without any confusion. Hence, we have curated a list of essentials that need to be incorporated in your bathroom to simplify your everyday lives.

1. DUAL WHITE SHELVES

This pair of shelves in white is the ultimate savior when it comes to the storage woes in your bathroom. One shelf has an attached towel hanger and the product comes with self-adhesive hooks eliminating the need for unnecessary drilling. Easily mountable on surfaces like glass and ceramic, be sure to check this piece out!

PRICE: ₹ 279

2. STEEL TOWEL SWINGS

A star product in its own right, this multiple swing towel holder has four stainless steel rods to accommodate 4 towels at least. The structure is sturdy enough to balance the weight and the attachment is quite easy as well. It comes with self-adhesive hooks that don’t ruin your wall and stay firmly stuck.

PRICE: ₹ 329

3. SOAP HOLDER

This dual soap dish is a basic necessity for your bathing needs. The steel is stainless and anti-corrosive which makes the life of the product extra-long. It is provided with screws and the grip in the package and hence, go grab this shiny essential as soon as possible!

PRICE: ₹ 546

4. TOOTHBRUSH HOLDER

Putting your wet toothbrushes away in locked cabinets is a crime. It leads to accumulation of bacteria and is extremely unhealthy. However, this open tumber’ish holder is the perfect antidote to that problem. It comes with a matte blue body with a stainless-steel grip which looks very elegant and artsy.

PRICE: ₹ 559

5. TOILET PAPER HOLDER

This one-of-a-kind toilet paper holder is perfect for all of us who’re glued to our phones 24/7 that we carry it to the bathroom as well. This is where this toilet holder comes into play. Unlike its other counterparts, this one has upper shelf storage that supports the weight of a mobile phone/ Bluetooth speakers of a small size. So go grab this hot selling piece now!

PRICE: ₹ 568

6. TOWEL RACK

This multipurpose towel rack is an underrated product owing to its many uses. It features a shelf-like rack at the top for storing folded clothes. Then comes the attached rod that is perfect for hanging your wet towels. Lastly, the curved hooks are placed on a slate that makes it easy to hang your clothes. This product is definitely a must have!

PRICE: ₹ 948

7. CORNER SHELF

This corner shelf is designed ergonomically to save space in your already crowded bathroom. Made in a sturdy metal, the attachment is very easy owing to the complementary adhesive sticker which is very strong. The headache of putting your shampoo bottles on the sink/ floor is now solved, as this stand is roomy and will house many products. So, what are you waiting for? Go buy it as soon as possible!

PRICE: ₹ 499

