Top 7 kitchen accessories to ease your hassles

Our kitchen is considered to be the most productive and vital place in our home. Mothers always try their best to prepare the amazing food while simultaneously keeping the kitchen spick and span like a magic trick. However, activities like cooking, washing the utensils, storage, etc. tend to dislocate or mess up a few things here and there. Especially if you’re a beginner or as clumsy as me! Thereby, we’re here with a one stop solution to simplify your tasks in the kitchen by providing a comprehensive list of essentials that will aid you in working productively.

1. TROLLEY CONTAINER

This two-tier steel rack in a chrome finish is the solution to all your storage woes. Designed keeping the component of space usage in mind, it can be used for storing boxes, condiments, baking supplies, jam bottles, et cetera. It keeps our pantry in check so we’re aware of what’s where!

₹ 799

2. WATER SPLASH REGULATOR

This detachable spray nozzle is the underdog of kitchen supplies. It adjusts the water stream to give optimum flow when cleaning utensils. Another advantage of using this, is its ability to reduce water wastage when cleaning. It’s a win win either way and therefore, you must grab this as soon as possible!

₹ 285

3. STEEL HOOKS

This basic item is a must have in your kitchen. The rail is made out of stainless steel so the quality is uncompromised. It features six hooks to hang your spoons, teaspoons, whiskers, can openers et cetera. The fitting is hassle free as it comes with two adhesive stickers to be attached at the extreme ends of the rail.

₹ 199

4. PLASTIC SPICE RACK

This carousel designed condiments jar set is a classic example of ergonomic design. It houses 16 jars made out of BPA free plastic. The lids are easily detachable with three sufficiently sized holes for use. This rack is compact and very durable which makes it a must have in your pantry!

₹ 569

5. DRAIN STRAINER

This triangular drainer is designed keeping the problem of clogging sinks in mind. Easy to clasp on, this drainer is made out of friendly PP material which helps retain solid stuff inside while letting water run free below through its holes. It’s a boon for someone invested in compost, as they can easily collect the peels in one place and compost them later.

₹ 114

6. GROCERY BAG HOLDER

Enough of those huge blue/grey bags that are stuffed with mini bags and make it impossible to find an appropriate one on time. This grocery bag holder features an open top for easy loading and can be mounted on any smooth surface with the help of suction cups. The slit at the front makes it easy to slide out a bag quickly for immediate use.

₹ 295

7. CLEAR SPICE RACK

This life saver is made with jars in BPA free, food grade PP plastic material, that makes it appropriate for everyday use and is hard to break. It is easily detachable for smooth cleaning and the systemic arrangement makes it a very elegant piece to have in your kitchen!

₹ 499

