It is rightly said that kitchen appliances are never enough. There are times when you feel laid back and wish to have food and beverages in your hands within seconds. And we are here to make your wish come true. Check out these top notch electric appliances for your kitchen. Just take minimal efforts, press a button and your food and beverage is ready!

1. Egg Poacher

Don't have enough time to boil eggs on your gas stove? No problem. Have a look at this electric poacher. It boils eggs in three ways namely soft, medium and hard. It is an easy to operate machine with one touch operations. Now you can boil in total 7 eggs at a time you own way.

Price: Rs. 1800

Deal: Rs. 1059

2. Electric Chopper

This electric chopper will save your chopping and preparing time. All you have to do is put your ingredients into the chopper and press one button to mince the food. It has a USB charging port so that you can carry or place the chopper anytime anywhere once charged.

Price: Rs. 1299

Deal: Rs. 649

3. Yoghurt Maker

Yoghurt is an essential part of your heavy and healthy breakfast. Instead of relying on yoghurts brought from the market, you can make your own yoghurt as fresh as you want. It has a 1.2 liter holding capacity, double deck seal with a stainless steel bowl inside. You delicious, easy to eat thick yoghurt is ready within seconds only because of this electric yoghurt maker.

Price: Rs. 1295

Deal: Rs. 599

4. Espresso & Americano Maker

If you wish to indulge in cafe quality coffees at home then this Espresso and Americano Maker will fulfil your wish in a jiffy. Now you can prepare the perfect barista style coffee sitting at home. This coffee maker is a saviour for the coffee craver you.

Price: Rs. 15999

Deal: Rs. 13999

5. Barbeque Electric Griller

This Barbeque Electric Griller is a smokeless griller. It comes with skewers that hold fruits, vegetables, meat, cheese, etc. You can adjust the temperatures of the griller and avoid any burns to hands. This griller disseminates no smoke and no flare ups.

Price: Rs. 3499

Deal: Rs. 1999

What are you waiting for? Grab any of these top notch kitchen appliances and make cooking simpler. You may agree or not, these appliances will help you escape from the fussy cooking procedures and the messy kitchen counters.

