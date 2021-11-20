Trendy cushion covers to spice up your decor game

Are you looking to enhance your décor quotient in a quick yet affordable manner? Start with changing your cushion covers. Minute changes like these, even if small, yield excellent results if done right. Our comprehensive list includes a plethora of options to choose from; be it macramé, velvet, graphically printed or traditional silk covers. So, buckle up, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Bird Print Cushion Covers

This abstract printed cushion covers features graphically printed birds. The covers are highly comfortable and soft against the skin as they are made of fine velvet fabric and the lovely designs will cheer up our moods while adding to the décor.

PRICE: ₹ 356

2. Blue Satin Cushion Covers

These satin fabric cushion covers will not only protect your expensive pillow inserts, but also mix and match with your other pillows and furniture to fresh up your home. This attractive set of 6 cushion covers can immediately uplift the décor of your room with their aesthetic beauty. Get them now!

PRICE: ₹ 467

3. Macrame Handmade Cushion Cover

This macrame pillow is unique in design and after hours of handmade knotting it is made using macrame cord plus natural materials giving a minimalist feel. This pillow is more than a decorative object, it is a statement of modern beauty that respects the traditions of old-time’s macrame craft.

PRICE: ₹ 399

4. Tribal Printed Cushion Covers

Give a bright makeover to your living room with these multi-coloured digital printed cushion covers. Everyone loves to cuddle up with cushions while relaxing in the comfort of their home, and when the cushions are covered with bright and beautiful prints, they are also able to cheer up our moods while adding to the décor.

PRICE: ₹ 369

5. Ikat Yellow Cushion Covers

These beautiful ikat cushion covers are a must in every Indian household. Giving a nod to the traditional ikat weaving practice, this design will complement your décor effortlessly due to the simple design and colour palette. Buy them now!

PRICE: ₹ 470

6. Indian Style Silk Cushion Covers

The decorative range of cushion covers from pink parrot are beautiful and colourfully designed to enhance the décor of your home. They are made of highly durable and soft fabrics and can be used on your average everyday throw cushions to turn them into something aesthetically appealing.

PRICE: ₹ 399

