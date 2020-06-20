Trying to sell your house? Here’s how to stage your home for a quick sale

Staging your house is important if you plan on selling it. Not only will it look appealing, but it will also help you sell your property as quickly as possible.

Are you planning to put your house on the market soon? When you’re trying to sell your house, it is vital to stage it right. Staging your home is about highlighting its best assets and make it appealing to the buyer. It is a way of showing how the buyer would feel once they move in and live there. If done right, it will definitely help you sell the house quickly.

It goes without saying that we buy things that appeal to the eye and capture our attention. So, it makes complete sense for sellers to put some extra effort into staging their home. Home staging can make a lot of difference. And it doesn’t have to be exorbitant. If you wish to sell your property as quickly as possible, try incorporating the following tips.

Here are home staging tips to help you sell your house faster.

1. Focus on staging the rooms that hold the most importance for buyers – living room, master bedroom and kitchen. You can go all out with staging, but in case you’re on a budget then staging these rooms should be enough.

2. From closets to bathrooms, buyers will be going through all these spaces. Try to get rid of all the clutter. Plus, clutter takes a lot of space – getting rid of it will make your place look bigger.

3. Are there any repairs to be done? If so, get them fixed now to show how well maintained the property is.

4. Clean as you have never cleaned before – think window blinds or ceiling you never cared to clean before. Get on it and clean every corner of your house.

5. The first thing your buyer will notice is the front entrance. Try adding a simple doormat or potted plants to make it look more appealing.

6. Brighten up your space by installing lights. Keep the blinds open when a buyer comes to take a look at the apartment. Not only will it look bright, but it will make your home appear bigger. Plus, dark rooms look gloomy.

7. Rearrange your furniture in a way that makes it look spacious. Get rid of all the unnecessary items from your house to help your buyer visualize their own furniture in the rooms.

8. Make sure you get rid of all the odours in the house. Make it smell heavenly with cinnamon sticks, perfume, plants, or keep it odourless. Some people can be sensitive to smell, and it can be a major turn-off for buyers.

ALSO READ: Moving into a new apartment? 6 things you should do to make it feel like home

Share your comment ×