TV Wall Décor: 6 creative ways to decorate around your TV

Do you feel stuck not knowing how to decorate around your TV? Here are some creative ideas to spruce it up in no time.

Who doesn’t like the chic look of a brand-new screen on the wall, arranged with shelves? Gone are the days of hiding our electronics in huge armouries. Chic entertainment walls are everything these days. Ever since its introduction in modern décor, the television screen has become an integral part of the interior design. Plus, the thin profile of today’s TV allows you to bring it out in the open and make your abode look snazzy.

You must have trawled the internet for ideas to make the space around it look cool and trendy unless you want to stare at a black rectangle on a bland wall all day long. So, if you too have decided to place your new flat screen on the wall surrounded by some stylish decor, we have a list of ideas to decorate around a TV that can help you out.

Scroll down for 6 creative ideas to decorate around your TV.

1- One of the cool ways is to surround it with symmetrical and framed art if your TV is the focal point of your room. It will make the area around your TV look more balanced.

2- If you’re looking for a non-permanent solution, then you can go for vinyl wall decals. Not only do they look great, but can be removed without doing any damage to the walls. Go for subtle designs that remind you of a low key wallpaper design.

3- If you have the budget, you can go for built-in cabinets - another good option if you want storage or extra shelving for displaying décor.

4- If your TV is placed above an intricate piece of furniture, then try to keep the surrounding wall clean to draw attention downward. You can dress the furniture by keeping some pretty display items on it.

5- Looking for a minimalist way to spruce up TV wall décor? Keep the wall behind the TV clean and simple. Go for a plain white or monochromatic look and you can dress the mantel with lamps, sconces and other accessories.

6- If you have an eclectic taste, you can go for an abstract wall with mismatched pieces like frames and art. No rules there!

