Upgrade your home and make household work easier with these 9 Products

Make your home a better place to live and make daily chores easier with these products.

Staying at home has made our lives a lot more stressful since we have to deal with household chores and ensure that everything is in place. Working from home has also made our houses our place of work and hence, they need to be taken extra care of. The list of products mentioned below will make your life a lot more efficient and will make staying at home a lot easier and fun. So update your house with these practical products and make it a much better place and more organised place to live.

Adjustable Fridge Storage Basket

A common problem that every individual has faced at least once in their lives is trying to stuff things in the fridge that has absolutely no space left. But worry not! These amazing fridge organisers have got your back! You just need to clip them into shelves and you will attain a lot more storage space for all your food and junk. And yes, it also makes the fridge look super neat.

Price: $24.99

Buy Now

Multipurpose Digital Kitchen Scale

This multipurpose kitchen scale will ensure that you never cook too much or too less. This electronic scale can weigh upto 10 kgs and will help you make just the exact amount of food. This scale is especially useful if you are an entrepreneur that deals in making homemade snacks and desserts. The splash-proof design allows you accurate weighing even in high humidity areas.

Price: $8.49

Buy Now

Microfiber Cleaning Duster Brush

Now dust the most unreachable areas in the house with extreme ease with this flexible duster brush. The microfibre brush comes with a bendable head that can be used to dust ceiling fans, window sills, walls, corners, and other places that are difficult to reach. The handle can be extended upto 30 inches and the length can be adjusted based on the area you want to clean.

Price: $20.99

Buy Now

Foldable Laptop Table with Cup Holder

Upgrade your work from home experience with this foldable laptop table which will let you work from your bed without compromising on your comfort. This laptop table will ensure that you do not slouch or hunch and that your posture remains upright. The table comes with a built-in stand groove which can be used to hold your ipad or kindle and also has a cup-holder so that you can enjoy a cup of coffee while working without worrying about spilling it.

Price: $29.78

Buy Now

Sink Drain Cleaner Unblocker

Isn’t it super gross when your sink gets clogged? But trying to unclog it is even more gross. This snake sink drain cleaner will unblock your sink effortlessly without you having to get your hands dirty. It will pull out all the stuck food and hair and unclog your sink. It reaches deep into pipes where most blockages occur and you can use it on your sink, shower or tub drains.

Price: $7.97

Buy Now

Vegetable Chopper

Do you love cooking but absolutely dread cutting vegetables? If yes, then this vegetable chopper will be your knight in shining armour! It effortlessly cuts vegetables, fruits, boneless meats and nuts within a few seconds. The chopper has sharp stainless steel blades and lets you determine the size of the cuts. Now you can make your cooking process easier and quicker.

Price: $25.99

Buy Now

Kitchen Cabinet Door Hanging Trash Garbage

You can hang this over-the-door trash can in your kitchen, bathroom, living room, or office. This high-quality and environment-friendly bin will keep your living space clean and tidy. It is ideally designed to be used in the kitchen so you can easily collect all your scraps after chopping fruits and vegetables in one place.

Price: $9.99

Buy Now

Mason Jar

Ever feel like sipping your favourite drinks at home and get the cafe-like feeling? These cute mason jars will give you the same feeling that you will get at a cafe. The trendy design will uplift your mood and will make sipping your cold coffees, milkshakes and smoothies a lot more fun. Now make your favourite drinks at home and enjoy them with these luxurious mason jars.

Price: $19.44

Buy Now

Honeycomb Closet Organizer Drawer Dividers

We all tend to store our intimates in drawers but they always seem all over the place and difficult to find no matter how neatly you fold them. This set of honeycomb drawer separators will help you utilise your drawer space and keep your intimates like socks and underwears organised instead of them being laying around. You can customise and assemble these as per your requirement.

Price: $15.99

Buy Now



