Upgrade your home with these 5 Home decor products in 2022

The 'new year, new me' wave is strong this season and it calls for reinventing our homes along with ourselves to match our new avatar. The best pieces to introduce in this season should fit and set the scene for the rest of the year. Staring at a blank wall is so 2021. It is easier to focus on furnishings of home decor and interiors and neglect what we put on our walls beyond a fresh coat of paint or a new sheet of wallpaper.

With the right home décor accessories, you can transform your living room from plain and boring to unique and personal. What best then to introduce something in your home that will fit every season? Here are a few modern pieces with a touch of ancient art that can fit perfectly into any contemporary home looking for a little adornment.

Vintage & Classic

Vedas Exports Crafted Metal Wall Art

This crafted metal wall art has the classic vintage look to enhance any living room or office space. The piece is contemporary, made from wrought iron and has the right mix of gold and other metallic colours. This could pass off as a centre décor theme of your house too. You can place this wall decor in your dining room or on your living room to add a unique touch to your home decor.

Price: Rs.6499

Sculpture Art

Vedas Exports Gold Iron Round Sculpture Art

Something calm and serene really makes a huge difference to any place. This beautiful gold iron round sculpture art brings in a Zen like feeling wherever it is mounted. It is unique and serene. This wall art is an easy way to add sparkle and sheen to your room. It is made of a high quality reflective metal that has a rustic finish.

Price: Rs.3127

Wheelie Wonder

Vedas Exports Ancient Wheels

There is something purely nostalgic about this piece. These ancient wheels with brown finish call for attention wherever it is set up. The rustic finishes will surely take you back in time from your modern living room. This unique piece will hang flat against any wall. With nail holes directly under the handle bars, this bike will display anything in a sturdy manner.

Price: Rs.2800

Asymmetric Art

Vedas Exports Asymmetric Art

They say asymmetry cuts through monotony and symmetry. This large wonderful asymmetric art of décor offers beautiful texture to the room and is surely a conversation starter. Add something interesting and unique to your walls like this metal wall decor piece that offers detailed pattern work and a handmade piece that creates a truly distinct piece.

Price: Rs.8399

Golden Nature

Vedas Exports Flower Design

Bringing nature close to us, but in style. This beautiful flower design is simple, elegant and beautiful and complements any modern home design. This leaf frame is being made by combination of high quality metal contemporary and traditional methods with gold color finish.

Price: Rs.5699

