Useful and cost-effective accessories for your kitchen

Cooking while your kitchen is a mess is like trying to juggle 4 tennis balls together. It is vital to maintain order and avoid chaos at all costs in the kitchen as the latter may slow down your efficiency and take longer to cook. However, this can be prevented by working smartly with the help of a few tools that are masterfully created to cater to those needs specifically. You can check out our comprehensive list of kitchen tools that will aid you in the same. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. 3 Stage Knife Sharpener

Give your carbon or stainless-steel knives a new lease on life with a professional knife sharpener. Restore your straight-edge kitchen set, hunting knife, folding pocket blade, and scissors and keep them honed for precise cutting by using this star tool.

PRICE: ₹ 329

2. Heavy Duty Pan and Pot Organizer

A tidy kitchen is a happy kitchen - that’s why with this pan organizer, you’ll be on your way to sheer bliss by keeping all your pots and pans neatly organized at all times! Mount it vertically or horizontally depending on what best suits your kitchen and easily store skillets, pans, pots, griddles, dishes, trays, and more.

PRICE: ₹ 489

3. 2 in 1 Dustbin

Made up of 100 percent food grade and BPA free, these twin bins are used for dry and wet waste of offices and homes. It is also equipped with a pedal that could be opened easily with just a press by your foot creating a hassle-free experience. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 1575

4. Vegetable Chopper

This dishwasher safe vegetable chopper has a unique string function to chop vegetables and fruits with ease. It is made from unbreakable ABS plastic for long-lasting use and the sturdy 3-blade design made from stainless steel.

PRICE: ₹ 215

5. Stainless Steel Pizza Cutter

The kitchen tool boasts of a razor-sharp cutter to smoothly slice through hard dough and crust. The sharp cutter ensures a perfect cut slice every time. So, have a great pizza time with your family at your home without worrying about the equal slicing of your pizzas.

PRICE: ₹ 108

6. Stainless Steel Salt or Pepper Grinder

This tightly sealed stainless-steel lid will keep your spices away from moisture and dust. Your spices will last long and stay fresh and the perfectly placed grinding mechanism means salt and pepper end up directly on your food, not your table.

PRICE: ₹ 275

