Vastu tips for the festival of Navratri to bring success and peace

The most well-known Hindu celebration is considered to be Navratri, during which devotees worship Goddess Durga in her nine avatars in order to obtain her blessings for safety, health, and wealth. This is also the period when it is thought that Vastu doshas, which prevent homes from experiencing peace and prosperity, are removed. By using Vastu for Navratri ceremonies, one can appease Goddess Durga, draw good fortune, and promote progress and success.

Vastu claims that maintaining a pot of water filled with water inside your home would keep away money problems and ensure that you never lack for wealth. According to vastu, a water element in your home relieves worry since it represents serenity and tranquility. Placing a water vessel at home promotes harmony and prosperity by bringing in happiness.

Tulsi is a treasured herb. The Tulsi plant is thought to be a representation of God. Bringing a Tulsi plant home during Navratri is really lucky. According to mythology, doing this makes Lakshmi ji happy with the worshippers and fills your bag with joy. Additionally, it aids in the elimination of health issues.

The expression "Akhand Jyoti" refers to uninterrupted illumination. The Akhand Jyoti must be lit on Shardiya Navratri. Joy and Durga Maa are said to remain at home. By maintaining a constant flame during the fast, Akhand Jyoti's light dispels negative energy from the house. But you should do this on the first day of Navratri.

4. Hang some mango leaves on the entry door

Negative energy cannot enter your home if you hang mango leaves at the front door. Grab some fresh mango leaves this Navratri and bind them together along with red thread. After that, secure the thread to your home's front door at both ends. You can do it for all nine of Navratri's days.

In order to receive the blessings of Devi Durga and receive prosperity and fertility at your houses, use these Vastu suggestions during Navratri.

