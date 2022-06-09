Vastu Tips: A Home decor guide to welcome good luck in your house

The importance of Vastu is that a well-ordered home brings more peace and clarity to your house. Memories are formed in the comfort of one's own home. As a result, maintaining a positive energy field in your home brings joy and abundance into your home. Vastu Shastra isn't really important for living, but it can help you live a better and healthier life. The sacred and positive energies are meant flow into your home if you build a home according to Vastu principles.

Here are four Vastu tips to help you restore peace in your home.

1. Furniture

Furniture that is properly oriented and placed sends out good and positive vibes in all directions. Heavy furniture should be placed in the south or west, while lighter furniture should be placed in the north or east. One of the most common Vastu home décor tips is that the living room furniture should be square or rectangle in shape.

2. Entrance

The entrance is the point at which both negative and positive energy pass through. You undoubtedly want your home to be a haven of happiness and prosperity. The front door of your house should face north-east. In Vastu shastra, the morning sunlight entering your home through the main door is very important. Outside your main door, hang well-designed nameplates.

3. Curtains

Neutral colours include black, white, grey, brown, and beige. According to Vastu, neutral curtain colours are the best. Dark and heavy curtains can be used in the negative zone of your home if they are coordinated with the furniture. Try not using incorrect curtains in the wrong zone, as this will cause problems and maladies in your family. Try selecting the colour and material of your curtains after consulting a Vastu expert.

4. Lighting

The only thing that can brighten up your home is lighting. A house with insufficient light is thought to be full of negativity and darkness. Bright lights are recommended by Vastu shastra in your home. Make sure you toss out any lights that are dim or broken. It should never be dark or gloomy outside the main door as it can attract stress and problems in both personal and professional life.

Now that you've learned about the basic guide to Vastu in order to lead a happy life, you can start planning your dream home.

