Virgo, Leo, Gemini: THESE are the lucky plants according to your zodiac sign

Get to know your lucky plant based on your zodiac sign which represents your features. Read on to know more.

Plants always provide us with positive vibes and energy to kickstart a day. Even nurturing plants are also associated with the wellness of mental health. So, keeping an outdoor or indoor plant in the house or office and gifting a small plant to your loved one is always helpful for their well-being. Plants are also associated with luck and prosperity if chosen according to the zodiac signs. All of the zodiac signs have their unique plant according to the elements for luck and prosperity. So, get to know the lucky plant according to your zodiac sign that perfectly represents your zodiac features based on the elements.

Taurus

Taureans belong to the earth element having both positive and negative traits. They can be represented by the messy yet elegant looking ferns. Ferns are adorable, small and down-to-earth that quite resemble the Taurus people.

Virgo

Virgos are humble, dedicated and modest which perfectly blend with the traits of Sansevieria or the snake plant. The plant comes with dual-colours and long leaves which symbolises the faithfulness of the Virgo people.

Capricorn

Capricorns can perfectly be compared with Aglaonema. Capricorns are practical, determined and helpful. The vibrant red and white colours of the plant will go perfectly with your Capricorn traits.

Pisces

Lucky Bamboo is a perfect plant for this water element sign represented by fish. Lucky bamboo plants are associated with Feng Shui and considered to bring luck and prosperity. They are perfect for Pisces.

Cancer

Cancerians are sympathetic, affectionate and easy-going people. Any plant with white flowers is lucky for them. Peace Lily will go well with their traits.

Scorpio

Spider Plant aka Chlorophytum best represents the features of Scorpions. They are passionate, ambitious and focused. The Spider Plant has wild and free leaves that can spread widely in all its directions. So, Spider Plant brings luck for the Scorpions.

Libra

Librans are kind, gentle and harmonious and are well represented by the subtropical plant Dracaena. This reminds us of the fresh and soothing breeze. So, Librans can have this plant in their room.

Gemini

Gemini is wild, free and quite unpredictable. So, Philodendrons can perfectly represent the Gemini people as they are also light and airy. So, gifting a Philodendron plant for a Gemini person would be a great idea.

Aquarius

Pothos aka Devil's Ivy or Money Plant is lightweight and needs low-maintenance that can flawlessly represent the Aquarian features of being curious, creative and honest. So, bring a money plant in your room if you are an Aquarian.

Aries

Succulents and Cacti are the luckiest plants for Aries. These two plants can easily survive adverse situations like scorching heat that symbolise Aries features. Aries are daring, optimistic and energetic that represent the fire element signs perfectly.

Leo

Areca Palm is best to have in your room if you are Leo. Leos are loyal, determined and positive. Areca Palm is a tropical plant that is also associated with the fire element.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius is associated with 3 Es- enthusiastic, energetic, extrovert. All types of ficus plants are lucky for them; for example, Ficus Bonsai.

