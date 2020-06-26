Wabi Sabi: Here is how to embrace this Japanese aesthetic in your home

Wabi-sabi is a Japanese aesthetic that encourages one to find beauty in imperfection. It aims at bringing a sense of calm into your house. Here are some simple ways to incorporate this aesthetic in your house.

In this fast-paced world and an endless need to be validated on social media, it is difficult to take a step back and appreciate the things for what they are. It is nearly impossible to be satisfied with what you have. But how can you be satisfied with what you have rather than wish for something unattainable? The Japanese concept of wabi-sabi might help.

Wabi-sabi is an ancient Japanese aesthetic that essentially means accepting beauty with imperfection. Wabi and Sabi are two distinct terms. “Wabi” refers to embracing the simplicity of life and “Sabi” is the ability to accept the beauty that comes with age, embracing its flaws. Embracing wabi-sabi in the house teaches us to be content with our current state without yearning for more. It promotes an overall sense of peace using simplicity.

Here are some easy tips to bring Wabi-sabi in your house.

1. Wabi-sabi is all about celebrating simplicity in its natural form. What’s better than homemade projects to bring some authenticity in your house? From souvenirs to fabric art, you can incorporate anything you want.

2. Integrate fresh flowers and plants in your house to bring some good vibes to your house. Looking at organic materials is a reminder that beauty lies in imperfection.

3. Don’t be afraid of adding a few elements in your house that don’t match with the rest of the décor. Not everything needs to be cohesive with wabi-sabi. But don't overdo it.

4. Use minimalism to your advantage. Only keep things in your house you think are essential. It will help you be calm and maximise the joy of everyday life.

5. Wabi-sabi values imperfection but that doesn’t mean that your house should be a mess. It promotes a clutter-free environment that will enable you to bring a sense of order in your house. It will also help inspire feelings of peace and tranquillity.

