Luxe wall clocks that’ll make a perfect housewarming gift for your friend

Friend bought a new house and you are confused about what to gift for their housewarming function? Let me tell you why wall clocks are the best option. New homes have a lot of empty spaces and boring walls. While most choose to add life to their home with printed wallpapers and colourful decor, nothing can beat the utility and charm of luxe wall clocks. Here are some stunning wall clocks that will make a perfect gift for your friend.

Here are 7 wall clocks from Amazon:

These stunning wall clocks are luxe spirited and offbeat ones that surely will amp up the look and feel of your home.

1. Estron Analog Wall Clock

This wooden design wall clock is a killer number that’ll spruce up your home decor. Its aesthetic look visually pulls your attention to the wall and also the semi-circle arc and black base add to its charm. Place it in your drawing room or office room.

Price: Rs 599

2. Shopvilla Metal Antique Wall Clock

This minimal design classic powder coated matt black finish wall clock with large and easy to read classic roman numerals is a stunner. It gives a vintage feel to your home and gels well with all kinds of interior designs- both traditional and contemporary.

Price: Rs 1199

3. Wooden Cut-Out Design clock

Here’s a charming cute clock with a laser-cut floral design and numbers. This silent big wall clock for the bedroom is made up of pinewood sheets for better decoration of your hall, living room, bedroom and office.

Price: Rs 988

4. Sisliya Modern Wall Clock

If you are looking for something more enchanting and alluring, here is a 3D design wall clock that brings life to the boring walls with its aesthetic charms. The aluminium clock hands are stable and stable, ensuring superior timing precision.

Price: Rs 4499

5. Kumar Industries Metal Wall Clock

This will be an excellent gifting option for a housewarming ceremony. It spans over a large area of the wall with its floral and shell design and level up the decor of your home. If you think time is the most precious gift, pack it in this beautiful clock to make it even more perfect!

Price: Rs 3000

6. Gingko Leaf Luxury Wall Clock

If you are a lover of minimalism and elegant designs, you will surely love this luxury wall clock. It’s the perfect decorative piece for a living room, kids' room or garden. The metal details of the clock give a serene feel and add simplistic beauty to the walls.

Price: Rs 2899

7. Diamond Studded Wall Clock

Here’s a pretty and feminine floral design analogue clock that spreads its arms like the sun featuring diamond-studded details. It sure will give your home a luxe vibe and is made up of high-quality material and durable movement which ensures high accuracy.

Price: Rs 2799

These wall clocks are easy to install, clean and maintain. They are an elegant option for gifting on various occasions, especially for housewarming ceremonies.

