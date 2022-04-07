Wall colour and mood: Is there a link? Find out

While deciding on interior colours for your abode, you might simply say yes to colours that match your personal style. While you should keep the colour of your home that should speak up for your personality and matches the latest trends, it’s important to not miss out on the fact that the colour on your wall can also affect your mood and thoughts. As per psychologists, colours around you can enormously impact your physical, emotional and psychological health. Having said that, here we bring you the room colour psychology and how it affects your mood and thoughts. Keep on reading as we will also cover you up on the hues palette that you should be using for your dwelling to keep it positive and happy.

Psychological effects of room colour

When you come in contact with certain colours or groups of colours, your reaction comes out similar to the tone of the colour. Various researches put forward that colours can boost the mood and give a sense of calmness or they can activate violent or unhappy responses. But, how do these reactions happen?

According to Psychology Today, the saturation of colour is responsible to draw emotional responses in humans. Colour saturation describes the brilliance and intensity of hues. The colour on your wall should be the perfect balance of saturation and brightness to get an optimistic environment.

Worried about colours?

Choosing colours wisely from the big-big palette is quite a challenging task. So, here we bring you a list of certain colours that tend to produce more positive responses.

Cool colours

Blue: The colour blue is well-known for its soothing, inviting and peaceful characteristics. This colour is a win-win for almost everyone. You can either go for dark navy or soft like a grey-blue.

Green: the colour green is prominent to draw positive emotions. You can either choose a sage green for a more tranquil vibe or a darker one for energised senses.

Warm colours

Yellow: the colour yellow is well-known for its joyful nature. You can use muted yellow to affix subtle energy to your space.

Orange/Red: Warm colours like orange & red gives a sense of cosiness, comfortability and friendliness. You can use subtle tones of these colours in your space.

Neutral colours