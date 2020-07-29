Wall Decor: 6 wall texture design ideas to enliven your space

Want to spruce up the walls? Here are 6 wall texture design ideas to make your abode look snazzy

Want to add texture to your walls? Gone are the days of bare walls, it is time to experiment and bring some aesthetic value to your abode. Not only do the walls of your house protect you, but offer a plain canvas upon which you can leave your own unique touch. With so many options to select from, it can be confusing on which style you should go with.

To dial down your dilemma and bring you some great ideas, we have compiled a list of textured wall designs that can bring life to your house interiors. From corkboard to woodblocks, there are a plethora of ideas that you can easily create your personal paradise. Let’s take a look at installations options for your specialised realm.

1- Bring some drama to the walls with textural illusion. Patterns such as geometric provide a convincing illusion of real moulding. You can add dark-hued wooden furniture with shades of white on the wall to make the room classy.

2- Tired of bland walls? Bring some life to them by adding a colourful wallpaper. It will enliven your space and bring some versatility. You can cover half the walls, or you can opt for an accent wall. Remember not to put wallpaper in a room with a lot of textures.

3- Walls covered in dark, rich wood panelling gives the house an elegant look. It is a great way to infuse a warm and comfortable vibe to the overall décor.

4- Want to give the walls a glossy shine? Go for lacquered paint. Not only will it give it a glossy shine but make your room feel larger. You can go for an accent wall if you want, but the best way is to envelop the whole space in it for a glossy impact.

5- No one said that tiles are limited to the bathroom or the kitchen? Don’t be afraid of lining them up to your walls in a natural colour for some dimension. Choosing the right colour can make or break the look.

6- Brick walls are all the rage right now. But you don’t have to actually buy an expensive panel, instead go for textured paints or wallpaper to create the effect. They are easier to maintain and won’t be too expensive.

