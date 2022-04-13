Wall mirrors you MUST HAVE to art decor touch to your home

A home is incomplete without a mirror. The more the merrier. A mirror reflects light and creates an illusion where your cramped rooms look spacious and lit. Also, to look at yourself and admire, mirrors are the best gift. Here we bring to you 7 stunning and stylish wall mirrors that are suitable for every room in your home and spruce up the decor of your house. The frame and design of mirrors also make one feel powerful and cheerful while looking into it. Spending some time talking to the mirror every day can boost your self-confidence and self-love.

Here are 7 wall mirrors from Amazon:

These stylish wall mirrors for the drawing rooms and bathrooms add up the aesthetic look and feel of your home and create an illusion of spacious rooms.

1. LED Backlit Bathroom Mirror

Give your bathroom a style upgrade with this mirror that features LED-backlit warm light and waterproof and termite proof board behind. It can be installed easily and the large plain glass mirror ensures that your bathroom space looks spacious and luxurious.

Price: Rs 3399

2. Craft Bubble Wall Mirror

This can be placed in your bedroom, hallway or even in the sit out to amp up the decor of your home. This beautifully designed contemporary wall mirror has layers of anti-rust and waterproof coating that make it a long-lasting mirror that is sturdy and not prone to breakage.

Price: Rs 2200

3. Creative Arts & Frames Wall Mount Mirror

This attractive mirror in oval shape gives a classy look to your room and is created with heavy-duty material which has a premium quality that you can rely on for years. The premium silver backing prevents corrosion in humid environments, making this an ideal mirror for your bathroom vanity.

Price: Rs 1044

4. Compressed Wood Wall Mirror

This stylish yet antique finish mirror can bring a unique and elegant look to your house. Furnished with metallic gold it gives a vintage look and feels and the frame is made of compressed wood that is sturdy and durable. If you’re a lover or an admirer of fine artwork, then let yourself be enchanted by this antique Baroque charm!

Price: Rs 2329

5. Royal Craft Coir Frame Mirror

This artistic wall mirror features a glass mirror with a crystal clear reflection accented with wrapped natural hemp rope. It comes with an attached sawtooth hanger and hanging loop and can easily be installed with a wall hook or screw.

Price: Rs 2329

6. Decorative Wall Mirror

Add beauty to your walls with this sunflower-like decorative mirror that comes with an anti-rust layer and moisture protection layer coating for long-lasting life. The design is eye-catching and you will completely fall in love with this trendy decorative wall mirror.

Price: Rs 4843

7. Engineered Wood Dressing Wall Mirror

If you are looking for a simple and classy mirror to add to your home decor that doesn’t go overboard with contemporary design elements, here’s the one! This wooden frame embossed wall mirror can be hung in any orientation vertically or horizontally, which makes it best suited for the bedrooms, as a vanity mirror or along with your console table.

Price: Rs 1349

Wall mirrors can also be an excellent gifting option for housewarming ceremonies and they need to be cleaned and kept safe for long-term use. Sometimes your best friend is just a mirror!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

