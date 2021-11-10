Wall shelves under Rs 499 to transform your living space

Wall shelves under Rs. 499? What a glorious deal! They not only help in storing miscellaneous objects lying in your house, but also in creating harmony by presenting a mix and match of 3D shapes on your boring walls. From wooden boards, to iron brackets and macrame hangings, our comprehensive list aims to provide you with a variety of options to choose from and that too, at such an attractive price point. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Pine Wood Wall Hanging

This wood hanging shelf would be the best decoration in your home. It can be hung in various places like the bedroom to place photo frames, in a living room for hanging potted plants and in the bathroom to put the cosmetics and skincare products.

PRICE: ₹ 220

2. Iron Wall Bracket (Set of 2)

Designed with antique natural finish wood and black iron metal frame, the diamond shelf will not only upgrade your household style but also give a vintage touch to your interiors. Make good use of the empty place up above the table and create a warm home style space to organise your photos, books and magazines.

PRICE: ₹ 349

3. Macramé Wall Hanging

This handmade macrame wall hanging shelf is made of 4 mm macrame cotton cord which makes it all the stronger, durable and beautiful. Place your favourite indoor potted plant and novels to make use of the shelf. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 419

4. Hexagonal Wall Shelves

This set of 3 hexagonal shelves will transform any boring space into a lively atmosphere. Things in groups of 3 have a scientific reasoning that explain their effect to considerably improve the overall aesthetic. This set includes 3 shelves of different sizes that provide more variety and style.

PRICE: ₹ 499

5. Glossy Finish Wall Shelf

This piece is a contemporary designed open space cabinet for your remote control, CD’s and other TV accessories. It is made with high quality durable wood and comes in a pre-assembled state to make the installation easier.

PRICE: ₹ 445

6. Set Top Box Wall Shelf

The wall mount has been designed keeping in mind utility and aesthetics both. It has a sturdy yet stylish design, which enables you to keep your set top box at its place on the wall and give your living room a pleasant look. It allows for better wire management and comes with a load carrying capacity up to 2 kg.

PRICE: ₹ 499

