Want to deep clean your pantry? Follow THESE steps

A clean pantry is not only hygienic, but it makes it easier for you to get things quickly for cooking. When your pantry is clean and organised, you know exactly where each item is kept in it. So, there is no clutter while finding anything. So, you have to clean your pantry in such a way that only the necessary stuff is stored in it.

Hence, you need to deep clean the pantry once in a while. Here, we have shared some easy steps to deep clean your pantry. Follow these tips so that next time, you can get anything quickly from the pantry while cooking.

Steps to deep clean your pantry:

Things you need

For the deep-clean process, you need these things:

1.Cleaning gloves.

2.All-purpose cleaner.

3.Paper towels.

4.Food storage containers.

Steps for deep cleaning

Follow these steps to deep clean your pantry:

1. First, remove everything from the pantry.

2. Now sort these things into three sections- trash, compost and important stuff that you need to keep.