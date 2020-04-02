Want to live in a healthy environment? Here are the changes required for your home during this lockdown period

Lockdown has helped us to look after our house for a while and take care of it. Before this lockdown, we may have ignored disorganised things in our house due to the busy work schedule. But now, we have ample time to take care of the household chores and give our home an organised and clean look.

So, utilise this time as much as possible by keeping your home clean and healthy. Clean the surfaces, wash bedsheets and untidy clothes, disinfect the floors, etc. There are some other things as well which you should do to keep your home healthy and clean. Check it out.

Look at the changes that you can make to your home during this lockdown.

Declutter everything

Earlier a study revealed that getting things organised can make you feel better. So, don’t let things pile up anywhere. If you can see a clutter then arrange those things in an organised manner. This will also be a healthy habit to keep everything arranged.

Shoes outside

This concept is popular in most of the Indian houses where you have to remove your shoes outside before entering the house. You can also do this to keep your home protected from the outside dirt and dust and germs.

Let the sunlight come inside the house

Sunlight is important for the rooms as it improves our mental and physical health, boosts the serotonin production which is also known as happy hormones. So, open up the curtains to let the sunlight enter the house.

Washing sheets

Keep the bedsheets and pillow covers clean by washing them regularly. Since we have to keep everything clean, maintain the hygiene level, it’s a basic necessity to not keep the bed messy and untidy.

Dusting and cleaning of the house

As the coronavirus can live on any surface from some time, make sure you do deep cleaning of the surfaces and disinfect them frequently. This habit will help you to lead a healthy lifestyle.