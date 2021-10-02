Want to organise your books? Check out some artistic bookshelves under Rs 1000

Bookworms cannot keep themselves calm when it comes to elevating their library or book shelves. In the contemporary era, everyone wants to store their books in style but within budget. The traditional and modern way of organising books have compelled the layman to be dependent on lavish book organisers that can compliment their story of home decor.

Here are some artistic bookshelves you can’t resist yourself from buying!

1. Wooden Wall Mounted Book Shelf

Wall mounted book shelves have a different fan following. This wooden wall mounted book shelf captivates everyone's attention and leaves them amazed. It is made up of good quality pre laminated particle wood board. In addition, the wood of the book shelf has natural grain finish which makes it long lasting. The classic walnut colour of the shelf compliments any type of wall paint and decor.

Price: Rs. 1699

Deal: Rs. 930

Buy Now

2. Wall Mounted Heavy Duty Metal Invisible Book Shelf/Shelves

This Wall Mounted Invisible Book Shelf is a 3 piece pack with screws and plastic anchors. When the bookshelf is mounted on the wall, the racks become invisible behind the stack of books. This makes your books more organised and easy to pick during your reading time. The floating shelves have an innovative design and are made up of strong metal. It indeed saves space and creates an attractive vertical book tower. Nevertheless, it is easy to install and assemble.

Price: Rs. 899

Deal: Rs. 699

Buy Now

3. Dime Store Engineered Wood bookshelf