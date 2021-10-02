Want to organise your books? Check out some artistic bookshelves under Rs 1000
Bookworms cannot keep themselves calm when it comes to elevating their library or book shelves. In the contemporary era, everyone wants to store their books in style but within budget. The traditional and modern way of organising books have compelled the layman to be dependent on lavish book organisers that can compliment their story of home decor.
Here are some artistic bookshelves you can’t resist yourself from buying!
1. Wooden Wall Mounted Book Shelf
Wall mounted book shelves have a different fan following. This wooden wall mounted book shelf captivates everyone's attention and leaves them amazed. It is made up of good quality pre laminated particle wood board. In addition, the wood of the book shelf has natural grain finish which makes it long lasting. The classic walnut colour of the shelf compliments any type of wall paint and decor.
2. Wall Mounted Heavy Duty Metal Invisible Book Shelf/Shelves
This Wall Mounted Invisible Book Shelf is a 3 piece pack with screws and plastic anchors. When the bookshelf is mounted on the wall, the racks become invisible behind the stack of books. This makes your books more organised and easy to pick during your reading time. The floating shelves have an innovative design and are made up of strong metal. It indeed saves space and creates an attractive vertical book tower. Nevertheless, it is easy to install and assemble.
3. Dime Store Engineered Wood bookshelf
This type of bookshelf can be placed easily in the study room. It ensures easy organisation of books and more of a home decor item that you need to store books, magazines or papers in the living area. The bookshelf has a glossy finish and adds an additional touch when placed in any corner of the room. Small children can easily pick their favourite book from the shelf as it has a short height.
4. Wall Mount Metal U Shape Shelf Book CD DVD Storage
This U shaped shelf is a multi-purpose product. One can mount it on the walls of the kitchen, bedroom, study room or even living room to keep stuff off the floor. One can use this shelf as a book organiser, pantry organiser, or a spice rack. The shelves will make the perfect condiment and showcase your exquisite taste of books easily. This space saver shelf under 1k is a great home decor accessory.
Now organise books, magazines, documents easily with the help of these artistic bookshelves under Rs 1000. Let the bookworm in you stay awake and let the bookshelf showcase your love for books to everyone present in the room.
