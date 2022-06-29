Ways to add distinctive look to the empty space over your bedroom wall

The area above your bed can appear empty even if you have a lovely headboard if it is unoccupied. Although decorating this area can be challenging, you shouldn't leave it empty. The potential for design on the wall above your bed is endless; all it needs are the appropriate accessories. Additionally, they add vertical appeal to visually enlarge the room.

Here, we'll show you 4 ways to give the vacant area above your bedroom wall a distinctive look.

1. Add a bold wallpaper

A major trend for 2022 is wallpaper, and it doesn't appear like customer demand will slow down any time soon. There are wallpaper design options for every taste, from classic flower and stained-glass patterns to modern geometric and tropical patterns, animal patterns, and architectural patterns. Additionally, wallpaper has a high level of sustainability and dependability and can endure up to 15 years.

2. Hang a mirror

One of the most adaptable furnishings you can add to your space is a stylish mirror. The greatest mirror accessories will reflect light, provide the appearance of greater space, and even improve the ambiance of a space. A huge wall mirror can be easily hung to provide brightness to an area in your house that is dark and gloomy.

3. Hang a series of wall art

A well-chosen piece of wall art gives the space the ideal finishing touch. Think about adding a flash of colour with a tapestry or a statement knitted wall hanging if you don't want to install a mirror fixture but want something a little more than wallpaper. Wall art will be a wonderful finishing touch that may make the space look more elegant and not only efficient.

4. Add storage

Floating shelves are your new best friend whether you love reading or simply have a lot of sentimental mementos you'd like to display. Place it on top of the bed's blank wall. You can use these shelves to add a little personal decoration.

To finish your space, try combining a few of these bedroom wall decoration ideas.

