Ways to display art without making holes in your walls

One of the simplest ways to give your area a lived-in, warm vibe is to hang wall art. But in order to do so, you might want to seek for alternate ways to hang wall art in your rooms without drilling any nails or holes if you're renting or simply want to maintain your walls in great shape. The solutions listed below are ideal for any undecided decorator because they not only leave your wall free of spackle but also make changing out your wall art a little easier.

Here, we bring you 4 ways to display art without putting holes in your walls.

1. Command strips and hooks

Command strips and hooks are the ideal tool for hanging a wide range of lightweight objects, like keys, a clipboard, string lights, or measurement cups. They are available in various sizes to support weights, and you can add more than one to a frame to give it a little bit more support. These adhesive strips and hooks make it simple to hang, remove, and modify any wooden display.

2. Display art on your moulding

You can still purchase a picture rail if your house lacks built-in moulding. So be sure to pick the appropriate hardware if you decide to go that route. Once everything has been prepared, just hang the piece along the rail and make any required adjustments. This technique is incredibly modular and makes it simple to switch up your artwork.

3. Put the artwork on a stand

Why not put one up in a room's corner to display completed artwork while preventing holes in your walls? Try displaying your art on an easel or pedestal if you have the room, especially in larger common areas where a statement piece of art can become the centre of the space. Whatever the object is that you're displaying, it instantly gives your room a special touch.

4. Clip that art

To exhibit prints along the line, use ornamental clips or clothespins. Instead of only applying command adhesives, use clips with its help to display the artwork directly. Swapping prints used as wall art in and out can become incredibly easy this way. The best part of this technique is that you can always change the arrangement of the clips if you want to.

The ideas stated above are combined into a step-by-step guide with simple, levels of functionality for hanging and displaying art without nails.

Also Read: DIY wall decor ideas to give your house a flair