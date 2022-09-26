Ways to adorn your pooja room at home for Navratri

An excellent time to bring ritual purity into your home is during Navratri. Positive energy permeates your home and neighbourhood during these significant times, especially at your puja room. For such a holy occasion, it should go without saying that the foundation of all adornment should be established in maintaining pristine and tidy surroundings. During the auspicious days, fairy lights, lamps, candles, torans, ceramic pots, and hanging plants can all be used together to liven up the decor of the pooja room. Check out these 4 ways to spruce up the décor of your pooja room during Navratri.

1. Decorate with marigold flowers The most environmentally responsible way to celebrate Navratri is with flowers. Additionally, marigold flowers might be seen as the pinnacle of reverence. They are a must for any holy occasion, whether it is Navratri or a wedding. The pleasant aroma of these flowers also heralds the pleasant celebration of autumnal celebrations. You can use the flowers to either build a rangoli out of them or to decorate the mandir by installing laris made of these flowers.

2. Lighten up the room with diyas Diyas have indeed been commonly preferred to decorate homes for special occasions. Simple clay diyas can enliven and enhance the design of your Navratri mandir. Scented candles can be used to take it a step further by adding a fragrance touch, which is ideal for creating the right environment and ambiance. However, you may now use tiny battery-operated tea lights or fairy lights to decorate the same. 3. Make a lovely backdrop No matter how basic the platform of your pooja room, a beautiful backdrop will be enough to highlight Navratri celebrations and welcome the nine goddesses. You can either hang bells and other elaborate and brass trinkets from the wall to create an interesting visual, or you can modify the background according to the nine days by hanging a handcrafted wallpaper backdrop that will freshen up the area of your pooja room.