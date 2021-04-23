Weekend Binge: 5 Shows on home décor to watch on OTT platforms

If you have a keen interest in home décor and interior designing, then here are 5 shows to watch this weekend on OTT platforms.

Do you love decorating your home? Then anything based on the interior design must catch your attention. So, why don’t you spend this weekend watching some movies on OTT platforms that are based on home décor and interior design? You will get new, innovative, and different ideas on home décor that will enable you to revamp your abode in a more stylish way. So, here are 5 movies on interior designing that you need to watch on OTT platforms.

Tidying Up with Marie kondo

Marie Kondo is a popular woman, who is the master of organising. So, when it comes to home organisation, then we all want to follow her style to keep our home clean and clutter-free. In this show, she will show you what to keep and what to throw, and how to keep everything in order.

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes

Architect Piers Taylor and comedian Caroline Quentin pick four extraordinary homes from all around the world that are constructed in France, Bali and India and on a difficult surface. So, you will watch, how these exquisite homes are made meticulously.

The Great Interior Design Challenge

Here, amateur interior designers are put in a competition against each other to win a real-life design contract. Judges Sophie Robinson and Daniel Hopwood are there to mentor them as well. Apart from this, this show has a keen eye on sustainability as well.

Instant Hotel

Interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is the host of this show. In this show, homeowners turn their homes into instant hotels and then judge each other’s work to decide who wins the ultimate prize.

Tiny House Nation

The hosts of the show John Weisbarth and Zack Giffin travel all around the United States and help people construct and design their mini-dream home. The space is usually below 500 sq ft, which shows that a lot can be done even in the tiniest space.

