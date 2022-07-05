What is Feng Shui? Know everything about Feng Shui principles

Feng Shui is very important to Chinese culture, and it is believed that it brings positivity and happiness to one's life. If you are wondering about what feng shui is, then keep reading this article. It is an ancient science that was developed in China thousands of years ago. When it comes to the literal meaning, it translates to the wind (Feng) and water (Shui). In Chinese culture, both water and wind are known to bring good health to people's lives.

What is Feng Shui?

As already mentioned above, it means wind and water, two major elements for human survival that Chinese people believe bring good fortune, prosperity, and health to everyone's lives.

It is the interaction of people and their environments, and helps people to interact with positive energies and teaches them how to achieve positivity.

Basic principles of Feng Shui

Many Feng shui principles are explained in detail below:

1. The five elements

According to various cultures & traditions, our universe is made up of 5major elements - wood, earth, metal, fire, and water.

If these elements are placed properly in the house, it benefits every member of the house and promotes their well-being.

2. The Bagua Map

The word Bagua is derived from Mandarin which means "eight areas."

Each of these areas is related to a certain life experience, such as career, wealth, family, health, and so on. People who follow feng shui believe that Bagua Map gives us definite ways to enhance the energy of those aspects of life that need our utmost attention.

3. Masculine and feminine energies

Yin and Yang's energies play a significant role in Chinese culture, as they are known as complementary energies that you need to create balance in life.

4. The commanding position

The Commanding position is one of the basic principles of feng shui. According to the guidelines, you should make sure that you can see the door properly from where you are positioned to get relaxed. You can use the commanding position principle to decide where to place your bed, sofa set, chairs, or desk in a room.

It is said that you should place the desk in a way that it should have a clear view of the doorway.

It is also beneficial to have a wall free of furniture directly behind you when you are working. It's said that the wall symbolizes a mountain that gives you confidence when you are making tough decisions.

5. Colors

As per feng shui principles, you should choose colors that have an association with a particular direction to build positivity in the house. For example, you can include green, blue, and purple colors in your room as they are linked with prosperity.

6. Mirrors

Spiritually, mirrors have an attachment to wisdom, positivity, and awareness. They show us what is the truth and reflect the world around us.

It is important to place mirrors in the right spot to bring wealth, happiness, and success to the house.

It is said that one should not place a mirror above the bed or hang above nose level because that might bring negativity to your life.

Mirrors equal water, so one should always be careful about where they are placed.

Having said that, different experts say different things about placing mirrors in the house, so it is best to take advice from a professional regarding this.

How to use feng shui in your house?

1. Keep your stove spick and span

Stoves are regarded as money makers in many traditions, so it is important to keep your stove spotlessly clean.

2. Do not keep any area in your house cluttered

It is important to declutter your house, especially your entryway to bring harmony to your house. You can keep a closet or trunk to keep your belongings.

Having too much clutter in the house can drain your energy and negatively affect your productivity. It is important to clean up your house every day to let positive energy flow around your house.

3. Do not store anything under your bed

Many people are habitual of using the extra storage that comes with a bed, but in feng shui, it is not recommended to have any object, especially sharp items under the bed.

You also should not store items like shoes, notebooks, or anything that's associated with active energy under your bed. If you want to keep something under your bed, you can keep extra linens or pillows.

4. Add greenery to your house

We are always motivated to plant more trees because doing so not only benefits the environment but also adds freshness to our life.

So, add plants to your house - they will not only make your house look more beautiful but will also add vitality to your home.

5. Go vertical

You can add some home decor items of vertical shapes and lines for growth and harmony.

You can even add a small tree to a corner, or put in some tall bookshelves to go vertical.

6. Do not keep electronic items in your bedroom

Many doctors advise people not to indulge in screen time one hour before they sleep, but it is difficult to do so, isn't it?

Even in feng shui guidelines, it is advised that one should ban electronics in the bedroom so that you have a deep relaxed sleep every night.

7. Fix anything that is broken

Many people believe that we should not keep anything broken in our house, and if something is broken, we should fix it immediately.

Having something broken in the house represents suffering and agony. So, if you have any broken pieces of furniture, fix them now without any excuse.

8. Do not overstuff your closet

Most people have a pair of clothes or items that are way too old and don't even fit them, but they have them because of special memories related to that clothing item.

While it is true that we don't like to get rid of stuff we love, overstuffing the closet with unnecessary things can disrupt your mental peace.

When we have a closet full of things, we give a message to the universe that our lives are complete and we don't need anything else.

So, clean your closet, and create a little space there to invite magic into your life.

9. Do not let your windows get dirty

It is said that with dirty windows, we are not able to see anything around us clearly, so clean your windows regularly to get sunshine and see how much joy can come into your life just by keeping your windows clean.

10. Balance out the bedroom

Feng shui in the bedroom is very important as we spend so many hours in the bedroom.

It is important to choose a soothing color for the bedroom and keep the bed in a commanding position. Ideally, there should be 2 feet of walking space on both sides of the bed.

Last but not the least, make your bed after you wake up so that it is clean.

11. Feng shui for kitchen

Some kitchen feng shui guidelines are: keep your stove clean, declutter your refrigerator, do not keep any broken or chipped items in the kitchen, use non-toxic cleaners, and use colors that represent purity and cleanliness in the kitchen.

12. Feng shui for living room

To bring harmony and peace to your home, you should follow a few living room guidelines.

Some of the feng shui guidelines for the living room are - place your TV mindfully, use suitable colors, put items and accessories that are meaningful to you, put plants, and have efficient light bulbs.

13. Choose colors mindfully

It is imperative to select colors mindfully for your house as they have a huge impact on the energy of the home.

In feng shui, the use of color relates to the five key elements, namely earth, water, fire, wood, and metal, so you need to create a balance between these to bring harmony to your home.

Earth element: If you have lost confidence and stability in life, then you can add earthy tones of orange, brown, or yellow to your house.

Water element: If you want to bring more wisdom to your house, then go for water tones like blue.

Metal element: People should go for metal tones if they want to get more clarity in life and broaden their vision.

Fire element: Fire colors like red bring passion to our lives, so you can incorporate this color into your house by bringing fresh red flowers or having a wall painting of this color.

Wood element: Wood tones help to push life in a forward direction positively.

Feng shui can bring good luck, health, and prosperity to your life. So, follow these feng shui principles, keep away from negative energies, and stay happy and motivated always.

